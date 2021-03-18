 

Applied Value Group as a global investment, management consulting and social impact group has entered the huge and attractive market of Turkey

ISTANBUL, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the past 15 months Applied Value Group as a global investment, management consulting and social impact group has entered the huge and attractive market of Turkey. The group has 30 investments with operations in more than 30 countries as well as a dozen social impact investments in all four major continents. The group focuses heavily on ROI and tangible bottom-line results servicing both global conglomerates as well as small and medium-size companies on improving their cost and capital productivity from offices in in New York, Miami, San Francisco, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Helsinki, Shanghai and İstanbul.

Reyhan Baylan - Managing Director of Applied Value Group Turkey

Bruce Grant, Executive Chairman of Applied Value, stated: "Together with our Managing Director for Applied Value Group in Turkey, Reyhan Baylan and her vast business/government network and skillful entrepreneurship, we have been able to invest in promising mature companies as well as starting new very exciting ventures with vast potential. In this short period, we have already acquired an ICU bed manufacturer Kenmak, created a new raw material sourcing platform called Sourcing Value, a JV company with the leading software firm Commencis and acquired a minority stake in a Healthcare IoT company Medrics, in the hospital productivity space. Currently the team in Istanbul is working on 20+ initiatives in renewable energy, water infrastructure, cyber security, vertical farming, white goods, automotive, logistics, warehousing, real estate, infectious disease diagnostics, safe patient handling equipment, algorithmic futures trading and microfinance to support ultra-poor female entrepreneurs. We have established lasting relationships with the key business groups and their board/C-level executives as well as key government officials. Stay tuned for a string of closed deals in the near future…"

About Applied Value Group

Applied Value Group is a boutique investment, management consulting, and social impact firm with a global presence. We focus heavily on ROI and tangible bottom-line results for our clients as well as our portfolio companies. We service both global conglomerates as well as small and medium-size companies on improving their cost and capital productivity from our offices in New York, Miami, San Francisco, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Helsinki, Shanghai and Istanbul.

For more information, visit www.appliedvaluegroup.com 

About Reyhan Baylan

Reyhan Baylan is the Managing Director of Applied Value Group Turkey. She has an international background with previous work experiences from Lehman Brothers in New York as well as various management positions in Istanbul, Turkey. Her experiences include managing the alternative investment fund of Garanti Bank, starting the e-commerce operations of the largest retail group, developing a marketplace for the Otto Group and serving as the Assistant General Manager for multiple other international companies in Turkey.  She has also started her own entrepreneurial venture StilSOS which was funded by Galata Business Angels (GBA) and awarded "The Most Promising Deal" by EBAN (European Business Angels Network). Reyhan is a Fellow of the Forte Foundation for Female Business Leaders, and an ambassador to Columbia Business School where she received her MBA. She also holds a BSc. in Applied Mathematics and a BA in Economics from Johns Hopkins University. She is also a start-up mentor and an education/career consultant.

About Bruce Grant 

Bruce is the Founder and Executive Chairman of the Applied Value Group – a group of 30 companies in North America, Europe and China. Industries represented are Management Consulting, Technology, Media, Telecoms, Renewable Energy, Biotech, Medical Products, Construction Materials and Products, Mining, Food & Beverage, Real Estate and MicroFinance/MicroEntrepreneurship. Bruce was previously the President of Arthur D. Little North America (1995-97) and has been on a dozen public boards in Europe and the US, incl Chairman of Tele2 – the European telecom carrier. He currently serves on the Board of Vestas Wind Systems.

