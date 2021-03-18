Lindis Blood Care Initiates Multicenter Clinical EU Certification Study REMOVE with CATUVAB(R) to Eliminate Tumor Cells from Surgical Blood

Based on the positive data from an exploratory study, the confirmatory study 'REMOVE' was initiated and will form the basis for CE marking in the EU

First patients have already been enrolled; top-line results expected in H1 2022

CATUVAB(R) is designed to reliably remove tumor cells from surgical blood during cancer surgery, thereby avoiding the typical risks associated with donor blood

Lindis Blood Care, a company that aims to revolutionize blood management during cancer surgeries with its medical device CATUVAB(R) for the removal of tumor cells from surgical shed blood, today announced the start of its multicenter study REMOVE. The study is intended to confirm the positive results of a preliminary exploratory study and thus lay the basis for European CE certification as a medical device. First patients have already been enrolled at trial sites in Germany.

The confirmation study, which will enroll up to 110 patients, is designed to confirm that CATUVAB(R) is for the first time able to reliably remove EpCAM (epithelial cell adhesion molecule)-positive tumor cells from patient blood during cancer surgeries. EpCAM is a tumor marker that can be found on almost all common carcinomas. With the removal of these tumor cells, it should be possible to safely return the patient's own blood to them during the surgery. By doing so, typical risks associated with donor blood supply, including suppression of the immune system and potentially increased tumor recurrence rates, could be avoided. Until now, the use of autologous (patient's own) surgical blood has only been permitted in cancer surgeries in combination with radiation, which is available in a limited number of clinics. Otherwise, the risk of metastasis from tumor cells being released into the blood during the procedure is assessed as too high. There is currently no approved product that reliably eliminates this risk.