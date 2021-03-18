DGAP-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous q.beyond simplifies launch of SAP S/4HANA 18.03.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Project toolbox for all tasks involved in transformation

- Speeds up switch to SAP S/4HANA by 30%

- Transformation Launchpad for advance research and individual solutions

Cologne, 18 March 2021 - q.beyond AG is making it easier for companies to plan and implement their SAP S/4HANA launch. Thanks to a newly developed project tool box - the "q.beyond SAP S/4HANA Transformation Launchpad" - the IT service provider has managed to standardise complex migration projects. "To keep the hurdles involved in entering the new S/4HANA world as low as possible, our new Transformation Launchpad offers interested parties online guidance on all topics relating to their conversion to the next-generation SAP suite", explains Thorsten Raquet, a member of q.beyond's management. Experience shows that this approach accelerates the transformation by around 30 percent.

According to DSAG, the "German-Speaking SAP User Group", only 13 percent of companies have so far converted to SAP S/4HANA.

Full overview of S/4HANA project, also in context of "RISE with SAP"

The Launchpad website sketches 25 project steps and provides a management summary, key questions and a proposed approach for each of these. Furthermore, topics can be filtered, for example in line with whether a company is interested in introducing a completely new SAP system or in migrating and modernising its existing solution. Interested parties can simply select the topics relevant to their needs and are then presented with an individual solution. At the same time, the Transformation Launchpad offers a quick course on all matters relating to the S/4HANA transformation. It also includes aspects of the new "RISE with SAP" programme issued by SAP to support companies in converting to the new business suite. q.beyond is an authorised "RISE with SAP" partner.