 

DGAP-News q.beyond simplifies launch of SAP S/4HANA

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.03.2021, 10:00  |  42   |   |   

DGAP-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
q.beyond simplifies launch of SAP S/4HANA

18.03.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

q.beyond simplifies launch of SAP S/4HANA

- Project toolbox for all tasks involved in transformation
- Speeds up switch to SAP S/4HANA by 30%
- Transformation Launchpad for advance research and individual solutions

Cologne, 18 March 2021 - q.beyond AG is making it easier for companies to plan and implement their SAP S/4HANA launch. Thanks to a newly developed project tool box - the "q.beyond SAP S/4HANA Transformation Launchpad" - the IT service provider has managed to standardise complex migration projects. "To keep the hurdles involved in entering the new S/4HANA world as low as possible, our new Transformation Launchpad offers interested parties online guidance on all topics relating to their conversion to the next-generation SAP suite", explains Thorsten Raquet, a member of q.beyond's management. Experience shows that this approach accelerates the transformation by around 30 percent.

According to DSAG, the "German-Speaking SAP User Group", only 13 percent of companies have so far converted to SAP S/4HANA.

Full overview of S/4HANA project, also in context of "RISE with SAP"

The Launchpad website sketches 25 project steps and provides a management summary, key questions and a proposed approach for each of these. Furthermore, topics can be filtered, for example in line with whether a company is interested in introducing a completely new SAP system or in migrating and modernising its existing solution. Interested parties can simply select the topics relevant to their needs and are then presented with an individual solution. At the same time, the Transformation Launchpad offers a quick course on all matters relating to the S/4HANA transformation. It also includes aspects of the new "RISE with SAP" programme issued by SAP to support companies in converting to the new business suite. q.beyond is an authorised "RISE with SAP" partner.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: q.beyond ehemals QSC-Infos am Rande
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News q.beyond simplifies launch of SAP S/4HANA DGAP-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous q.beyond simplifies launch of SAP S/4HANA 18.03.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. q.beyond simplifies launch of SAP S/4HANA - Project toolbox …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Schindler denies acquisition rumors in Handelszeitung
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia Issues Its First Green Bond for Sustainable Investments
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Einleitung eines Nachprüfungsverfahrens gemäß § 33 Übernahmegesetz
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Inside Information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation ...
DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE: Satisfactory operating result influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic
DGAP-Adhoc: Hermle 2020 trotz Corona-Krise mit solidem Ergebnis - Auftragseingang, Umsatz und EBIT wie erwartet ...
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia wins major contract for the Lysaker-Fornebu tunnel construction in Norway
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Review procedure initiated by the Austrian Takeover Commission pursuant to Section ...
EQS-Adhoc: Schindler dementiert Akquisitionsgerüchte in der Handelszeitung
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA meldet vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: q.beyond vereinfacht Einführung von SAP S/4HANA (deutsch)
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: q.beyond vereinfacht Einführung von SAP S/4HANA
08.03.21
DGAP-News: q.beyond mit reta award als Top Supplier Retail 2021 ausgezeichnet (deutsch)
08.03.21
DGAP-News: q.beyond mit reta award als Top Supplier Retail 2021 ausgezeichnet
08.03.21
DGAP-News: q.beyond receives reta award for Top Supplier Retail 2021
01.03.21
Original-Research: q.beyond AG (von Montega AG): Kaufen
01.03.21
q.beyond: Wachstum statt Dividenden
01.03.21
DGAP-News: q.beyond erwartet 2021 erneut zweistelliges Wachstum (deutsch)
01.03.21
DGAP-News: q.beyond expects further double-digit growth in 2021
01.03.21
DGAP-News: q.beyond erwartet 2021 erneut zweistelliges Wachstum

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10:18 Uhr
2.342
Die 1000 % Perle in 2017 QSC Wahnsinn geht weiter
17.03.21
106.276
q.beyond ehemals QSC-Infos am Rande
26.08.20
2
QSC und die Lottogesellschaft