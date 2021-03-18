 

Gilead and Novo Nordisk Expand NASH Clinical Collaboration

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 10:00  |  50   |   |   

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Novo Nordisk A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen: NOVO B) today announced that the companies have expanded their clinical collaboration in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005315/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Gilead Sciences Inc!
Long
Basispreis 60,59€
Hebel 14,91
Ask 0,35
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 68,10€
Hebel 12,76
Ask 0,42
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The companies will conduct a Phase 2b double-blind, placebo-controlled study to investigate the safety and efficacy of Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, and a fixed-dose combination of Gilead’s investigational FXR agonist cilofexor and investigational ACC inhibitor firsocostat, alone and in combination in people with compensated cirrhosis (F4) due to NASH. The four-arm study in approximately 440 patients will evaluate the treatments’ impact on liver fibrosis improvement and NASH resolution and will begin recruitment in the second half of 2021.

This new Phase 2b study builds on positive results from a Phase 2a proof-of-concept study presented at the Liver Meeting Digital Experience in November 2020 investigating semaglutide, alone and in combination with cilofexor and/or firsocostat, in 108 people with NASH and mild to moderate fibrosis. The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that all regimens were well tolerated over 24 weeks. The most common adverse events were gastrointestinal. Across all groups, 5–14% of people discontinued any trial treatment due to adverse events.

In addition, post-hoc analyses of exploratory efficacy endpoints assessing biomarkers of liver health at 24 weeks showed statistically significant improvements in hepatic steatosis (measured by magnetic resonance imaging proton density fat fraction; MRI-PDFF) and liver injury (measured by serum alanine aminotransferase; ALT) in the combination treatment arms versus semaglutide alone. Liver stiffness and the Enhanced Liver Fibrosis (ELF) score declined in all groups; however, statistically significant differences between groups were not observed.

“NASH is a disease with a high unmet medical need, as no drugs are currently approved to treat this potentially life-threatening condition. Building on the positive results from our proof-of-concept trial, we hope together with Gilead to demonstrate the potential for semaglutide with cilofexor and firsocostat to help people living with NASH,” said Martin Holst Lange, Executive Vice President and Head of Development at Novo Nordisk.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gilead and Novo Nordisk Expand NASH Clinical Collaboration Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Novo Nordisk A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen: NOVO B) today announced that the companies have expanded their clinical collaboration in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). This press release features multimedia. View …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
Accenture Invests in Arabesque S-Ray to Expand Analytics Capabilities for Clients Seeking Growth ...
Upstart to Acquire Prodigy Software, a Leading Automotive Retail Software Provider
Walmart Empowering Individuals with Access to Digital Health Records in Partnership with The ...
Kandi America Expands Product Categories, Launches NEV Models
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug Power ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Largo Resources Announces Strong 2020 Financial Results Following Transformative Year; Focused on ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) erholt, Evotec (EVT) korrigieren
16.03.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) nach Zahlen tiefrot; BB Biotech (BBZA) fester
15.03.21
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) fest, MorphoSys (MOR) unter Druck; Kurssprung bei Sernova (PSH)
15.03.21
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, Investigational Treatment Combinations of Lenacapavir and Islatravir in HIV
11.03.21
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) legen deutlich zu; US-Sektor zieht an
10.03.21
Biotech Report: Vita34 (VSC) und Biotest (BIO3) gesucht, MorphoSys (MOR) unter Druck
10.03.21
Biotech Report: Vita34 (VSC) und Biotest (BIO3) gesucht, MorphoSys (MOR) konsolidieren
09.03.21
Biotech Report: 4SC (VSC) und MorphoSys (MOR) ziehen wieder an, Biotest (BIO3) konsolidieren
09.03.21
Gilead’s Investigational Lenacapavir Demonstrates Sustained Long-Acting Efficacy Through Week 26 in Data Presented at CROI
09.03.21
BYD, Geely, Bilibili, Pinduoduo, Kingsoft uvm.: Jetzt geht es ans „Abstauben“!

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
186
Gilead Sciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, February
06.02.21
3.572
GILEAD SCIENCES 885823
11.11.20
18
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
01.11.20
2
ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank senkt fairen Wert für Gilead Sciences - Weiter 'Kaufen'
25.06.20
2
ROUNDUP: EU-Behörde empfiehlt Einsatz von Remdesivir gegen Corona-Erkrankung