 

Share Buyback Transaction Details March 11 – March 17, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 10:00  |  45   |   |   

Share Buyback Transaction Details March 11 – March 17, 2021

March 18, 2021 - Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 110,400 of its own ordinary shares in the period from March 11, 2021, up to and including March 17, 2021, for €7.7 million and at an average share price of €69.31.

These repurchases are part of the share buyback program announced on February 24, 2021, under which we intend to repurchase shares for up to €350 million during 2021.

The cumulative amounts repurchased to date under this program are as follows:

Share Buyback 2021

Period Cumulative shares repurchased in period Total consideration
(€ million) 		Average share price
(€)
2021 to date 1,624,132 109.8 67.59

For the period starting February 26, 2021, up to and including May 3, 2021, we have engaged a third party to execute €70 million of buybacks on our behalf, within the limits of relevant laws and regulations (in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and the company’s Articles of Association.

Repurchased shares are added to and held as treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes or to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.                                                     
Further information is available on our website:

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Share Buyback Transaction Details March 11 – March 17, 2021 Share Buyback Transaction Details March 11 – March 17, 2021 March 18, 2021 - Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 110,400 of its own ordinary shares in the period from March 11, 2021, up to and including March 17, 2021, for €7.7 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Tilting Balance Back to America
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
Skyharbour Commences Exploration and Mobilizes for Upcoming Drill Program at its High Grade Moore ...
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
Bilibili Launches Hong Kong Public Offering
Immatics Presents Data Update on Dose Escalation from Ongoing ACTengine Cell Therapy Programs
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Share Buyback Transaction Details March 4 – March 10, 2021
10.03.21
Wolters Kluwer Releases its 2020 Annual Report
04.03.21
Share Buyback Transaction Details February 25 – March 3, 2021
24.02.21
Wolters Kluwer 2020 Full-Year Report
23.02.21
Share Buyback Transaction Details February 18 – February 22, 2021
18.02.21
Share Buyback Transaction Details February 11 – 17, 2021
17.02.21
Wolters Kluwer TaxWise Online professional tax software featured among Accounting Today’s 2021 Top New Products