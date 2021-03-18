 

Transfer of Own Shares as Part of Scanfil Plc’s Stock Option Program 2016(B)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 10:00  |  37   |   |   

SCANFIL PLC        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE    18 March 2021  11.00 A.M.

On 19 February - 9 March 2021 a total of 50,000 Scanfil plc’s (the "Company" or "Scanfil") shares have been subscribed for with the Company's stock options 2016(B). The entire subscription price for subscriptions, EUR 178,500 will be entered in the Company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity. Scanfil transfers an aggregate amount of 50,000 of its own shares to the subscribers. Following the transfer, Scanfil holds 198,738 of its own shares.

Additional information on stock options is available on the Company's website www.scanfil.com/investors.

SCANFIL PLC

Petteri Jokitalo
CEO

Additional information:
CEO Petteri Jokitalo
Tel +358 8 4882 111

Scanfil is an international contract manufacturer and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding contract manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.

Typical Scanfil products include mobile and communications network devices, automation system modules, frequency converters, lift control systems, analysers, various slot and vending machines, and devices related to medical technology and meteorology. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, energy, IT and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil’s network of factories consists of production units in Europe, Asia and North America.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transfer of Own Shares as Part of Scanfil Plc’s Stock Option Program 2016(B) SCANFIL PLC        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE    18 March 2021  11.00 A.M. On 19 February - 9 March 2021 a total of 50,000 Scanfil plc’s (the "Company" or "Scanfil") shares have been subscribed for with the Company's stock options 2016(B). The entire …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Tilting Balance Back to America
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
Skyharbour Commences Exploration and Mobilizes for Upcoming Drill Program at its High Grade Moore ...
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
Bilibili Launches Hong Kong Public Offering
Immatics Presents Data Update on Dose Escalation from Ongoing ACTengine Cell Therapy Programs
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions
04.03.21
Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions
02.03.21
Scanfil Plc - Managers' Transactions
01.03.21
Scanfil has appointed Pasi Hiedanpää Director of Investor Relations and External Communications
23.02.21
Scanfil Plc - Managers' Transactions
23.02.21
Scanfil Plc - Managers' Transactions
18.02.21
SCANFIL GROUP’S FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 1 JANUARY – 31 DECEMBER 2020