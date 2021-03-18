USU Knowledge Management now integrates with cloud contact center software leader NICE inContact Boston, March 18, 2021 - USU, a leading provider of business knowledge management solutions, announces a DEVone ecosystem partnership agreement with NICE inContact, industry leader of cloud contact center software. The partnership will deliver NICE inContact CXone - the world's #1 native cloud contact center platform - and USU Knowledge Management to thousands of customer service organizations across the globe.

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Alliance USU Teams up with NICE inContact as a DEVone Partner for Knowledge Management 18.03.2021 / 10:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

"This exciting new partnership combines the best contact center as a service (CCaaS) and knowledge management tools for customer service, both critical pillars of modern contact center infrastructure and especially during the pandemic," said Mel Passarelli, President and CEO of USU Solutions.

USU's comprehensive knowledge management platform is unique in the market, offering decisions trees, artificial intelligence, self-service, chatbots, social media integration and more, enabling contact center agents to find accurate information quickly. This platform helps companies maximize productivity, reduce workload and offer timely and consistent support in every channel while boosting key performance indicators.

As organizations accelerate their digitalization efforts due to COVID-19, USU Knowledge Management enables customer service departments to create, manage and deliver support information to multiple channels from a single source. The new seamless integration with NICE inContact CXone provides a powerful solution for companies across the globe to reduce costs, increase automation and improve both the agent and customer experience while coping with the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic.

"Partnerships are a key part of USU's strategy to bring modern knowledge management to the U.S. market, and we're thrilled to be partnering with NICE inContact," said Chris Rall, Director of Sales for North America. "Our KM platform will bring a powerful customer-service focused knowledge base to NICE inContact customers who can further extend it with self-service, chatbots and even voicebots as they grow."