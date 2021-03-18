Oslo, 18 March 2021: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Belships ASA (" Belships " or the " Company ") on 9 March 2021 regarding the successfully completed private placement (the " Private Placement ") raising gross proceeds of NOK 140 million (equivalent to approx. USD 17 million) through the allocation of 20,000,000 shares (the " Offer Shares ") at a subscription price of NOK 7.00 per share. The share capital increase related to the Private Placement has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The new share capital of the Company is NOK 496,350,808 divided into 248,175,404 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.00.

Subscribers in the Private Placement have received existing and unencumbered shares in the Company already listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange pursuant to a share lending agreement between the Company, Arctic Securities AS, and Kontrari AS. The new shares issued by the Company today is used to redeliver borrowed shares to Kontrari AS. The new shares will tradeable on the Oslo Stock Exchange immediately.

For further information, please contact Lars Christian Skarsgård, Belships CEO, phone +47 977 68 061 or e-mail LCS@belships.no .



This stock exchange announcement was published by Edwin Johansen, Accounting Manager in Belships ASA on 18 March 2021 at 10:15 CET.







