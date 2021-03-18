 

ADTRAN Joins BUGLAS and Lends Fibre Expertise to German Altnets

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced it is now a full member of BUGLAS, the German fibre optic connection association. ADTRAN will contribute to BUGLAS’ technical, regulatory and product work streams, offering more than 20 years of global FTTH expertise. This collaboration will help altnets in Germany build their best fibre broadband networks in a cost-efficient and highly competitive way and meet targets outlined by the European Electronics Communications Code and the Gigabit Germany initiative.

ADTRAN is Germany’s longest standing broadband equipment developer; its solutions currently connect approximately one in three German homes and businesses to the internet. Joining BUGLAS affords ADTRAN a deeper connection with the local altnet community, increasing ADTRAN’s knowledge of their specific needs and emerging challenges.

BUGLAS brings German altnets together to promote FTTB/H as the only future-proof and sustainable broadband access technology to meet the ever-increasing demand for bandwidth. Member companies collaborate in specialist working groups to discuss, evaluate and define regulatory framework for fibre optics. Working groups also meet to collaborate on fundamental broadband technology decisions, network and wholesale concepts, joint product selection and purchasing, and internal and external cooperation models. These groups will help German altnets meet aggressive connectivity goals, like the European Commission’s goal for all European households to be covered by a gigabit network by 2030.

“We’re pleased to welcome ADTRAN to BUGLAS,” said Wolfgang Heer, CEO at BUGLAS. “ADTRAN has connected more households to broadband than any other network supplier in the German market, and the company employs more than 250 people in Germany. This close proximity means significant advantages and short communication channels for their customers, from the smallest city carriers and municipal utilities to the largest network operators.”

“Joining BUGLAS demonstrates ADTRAN’s international growth and our commitment to engaging in the European altnet ecosystem. We have a proven track record of delivering the right innovations to address the unique needs of any service provider, regardless of its size, location or underlying network infrastructure,” said Ronan Kelly, CTO EMEA and APAC Regions at ADTRAN. “Matched with our dedicated local engineering and R&D teams in Germany, ADTRAN is well equipped to help BUGLAS and its members accelerate programs that build fibre networks, grow their businesses and improve their ability to effectively compete in the market.”

ADTRAN will feature BUGLAS CEO Wolfgang Heer in a webinar on Tuesday, 23 March, at 10:00am CET, focused on achieving Gigabit Society goals with Combo PON. The webinar will also feature FTTH Council Director General Vincent Garnier, Swiss Fibre Net CEO Andreas Waber, BrighterTec GmbH Managing Director Sven Huster and M-net Telekommunikations COO Dr. Hermann Rodler. Together, they will explore strategies to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage while extending GPON and XGS-PON product lifecycles and minimizing infrastructure costs, environmental impact and subscriber churn rate. To learn more, visit the event site here.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.



