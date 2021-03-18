EXASOL AG : Peter Jackson joins Exasol as Chief Data and Analytics Officer

Peter Jackson joins Exasol as Chief Data and Analytics Officer London, UK - 18 March 2021 - Exasol , the high-performance analytics database, today announced that Peter Jackson has joined the leadership team as Chief Data and Analytics Officer. Peter brings with him a wealth of experience in defining and implementing data strategies aligned to business needs. He has also held several leadership positions supporting companies through digital transformation. In his role as CDAO, Peter will help Exasol customers make the most of its high-performance in-memory analytics database to accelerate their innovation journey. Peter will also work closely with the product and R&D team to help shape Exasol's roadmap.

"I'm delighted to have joined Exasol. I've known the company for several years and its trajectory has been very impressive. I'm looking forward to helping Exasol get to the next level in its growth journey," said Peter. "The opportunity in the data analytics market is enormous, and I am excited about supporting Exasol's mission to accelerate insights from the world's data."

Peter is a data evangelist and co-author of two best selling data books: 'The Chief Data Officer's Playbook' and 'Data Driven Business Transformation'. Prior to joining Exasol, Peter was Director of Group Data Sciences at Legal and General, where he was responsible for the group's data strategy and for driving innovation and digital transformation globally. During this time, Peter also served as the Chief Data Officer for the L&G Investment Management business, an Exasol customer. Additionally, Peter held the first Chief Data Officer role at Southern Water, leading the utilities giant's data transformation and helping it become a data-driven organisation.

"I am incredibly excited to welcome Peter to the Exasol team. Peter is the ideal person to help us advance our customer obsession strategy. His wealth of experience in building data strategies is invaluable to us as we continue to work with our customers to solve their data challenges," said Aaron Auld, CEO of Exasol.

Peter will be based out of the UK and he will remain a Director at Carruthers and Jackson, where he champions data literacy and an organisational-wide approach to data transformation.



