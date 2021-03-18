 

Cyber Resilience is the Theme of Datto’s Fourth MSP Technology Day

Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE:MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for managed service providers (MSPs), is hosting its fourth MSP Technology Day today, dedicated to helping MSPs – often operating as the first line of defense for their clients – build better cyber resilience. With deep insights and actionable advice, the half-day virtual event will empower Datto’s partners to better protect their businesses and their clients in an increasingly complex and fast changing threat landscape.

According to the 2020 Verizon Data Breach Investigation Report, small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) are four times more likely to be hacked and twice as likely to be infected with malware as larger enterprises. Datto’s own research has also found that downtime costs from ransomware – the number one malware threat affecting SMBs – are skyrocketing and are now more than five times higher than they were just two years ago.

To address these threats, MSPs need to think beyond established security tools to how to keep their SMB clients’ businesses running when, not if, an incident occurs. Committed to shaping the security roadmap and driving revenue and growth opportunities for its over 17,000 MSP partners, Datto has created today’s event with a comprehensive program of executive keynotes, Q&A sessions, discussion panels, and live demos during which experts will share valuable insights into how MSPs can achieve cyber resilience.

Ryan Weeks, Chief Information Security Officer at Datto, comments: “MSPs are the CIOs of the SMB economy and as such, they are constantly at the frontline of cyber attacks. As attack vectors evolve, MSPs need a new approach to security, incident response, and business continuity so they can protect their clients’ cloud-based workforces from unknown threats, minimize the impact of attacks and reduce downtime. With the right cyber resilience capabilities and with trusted partners at their side, they can set themselves up for success and be prepared for the unexpected.”

Live demos showcase new security capabilities for MSPs

In addition to examining all aspects of cyber resilience, this MSP Technology Day will highlight two new security product features developed by Datto:

  • Datto Cloud Deletion Defense provides an additional layer of defense for Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR), protecting backups stored in the Datto Cloud from both accidental and malicious deletion. Data backups are increasingly under attack from ransomware and cyber criminals. Cloud Deletion Defense in conjunction with Datto SIRIS thwarts these attacks and lets customers regain access to deleted cloud snapshots – similar to an ‘undelete’ option.
  • Datto RMM Ransomware Detection complements other security applications such as antivirus to reduce the impact of cyberattacks on MSPs and their clients. This behavioral-based solution monitors endpoints for unusual encryption activity, immediately attempts to terminate the ransomware process and isolate the infected device and prevent the ransomware from spreading through the network. RMM Ransomware Detection has been independently validated by security testing specialist MRG Effitas against zero-hour and in-the-wild ransomware attacks, proving highly effective at isolating systems attacked by both.

Enterprise-grade security for SMBs

