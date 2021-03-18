DGAP-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous First Sensor AG closes Munich site to improve operational efficiency 18-March-2021 / 11:13 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

First Sensor AG closes Munich site to improve operational efficiency

As a result of the ongoing evaluation of its operations, First Sensor AG (First Sensor) has announced the plan to close its site in Puchheim near Munich (FSM). The FSM site is mainly concentrated on distribution of transmitters and pressure sensors but also handles the calibration of products manufactured in at the site in Berlin-Weißensee. FSM activities will be migrated to the First Sensor sites in Berlin-Weißensee and Oberdischingen through the end of 2021. After the consolidation fixed costs will be reduced by around €3M per year so that costs of the closure have been amortized in the next 3-4 years. This will enhance First Sensor's competitiveness and supports the goal to become a more scalable business.

Founded as a technology start-up in the early 1990s, today, First Sensor is a global player in sensor technology and part of TE Connectivity. Based on our know-how in chip design and production as well as microelectronic packaging, standard sensors and customer-specific sensor solutions are developed in the fields of photonics, pressure and advanced electronics for the ever-growing demand in key applications for the target markets of Industrial, Medical and Mobility. The strategy is aimed at profitable growth and focuses on key customers and products, forward integration and strengthening our international presence. First Sensor has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1999 [Prime Standard Ι WKN: 720190 Ι ISIN DE0007201907 Ι SIS]. Further information: www.first-sensor.com.