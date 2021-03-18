 

DGAP-Adhoc First Sensor AG closes Munich site to improve operational efficiency

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.03.2021, 11:13  |  38   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
First Sensor AG closes Munich site to improve operational efficiency

18-March-2021 / 11:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc announcement / Inside information according to Art. 17 MAR
First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Str. 15
12459 Berlin, Germany

First Sensor Share:
ISIN DE0007201907 Ι WKN (German Securities Identification Number) 720190

Berlin, March 18, 2021

First Sensor AG closes Munich site to improve operational efficiency
As a result of the ongoing evaluation of its operations, First Sensor AG (First Sensor) has announced the plan to close its site in Puchheim near Munich (FSM). The FSM site is mainly concentrated on distribution of transmitters and pressure sensors but also handles the calibration of products manufactured in at the site in Berlin-Weißensee. FSM activities will be migrated to the First Sensor sites in Berlin-Weißensee and Oberdischingen through the end of 2021. After the consolidation fixed costs will be reduced by around €3M per year so that costs of the closure have been amortized in the next 3-4 years. This will enhance First Sensor's competitiveness and supports the goal to become a more scalable business.

About First Sensor AG
Founded as a technology start-up in the early 1990s, today, First Sensor is a global player in sensor technology and part of TE Connectivity. Based on our know-how in chip design and production as well as microelectronic packaging, standard sensors and customer-specific sensor solutions are developed in the fields of photonics, pressure and advanced electronics for the ever-growing demand in key applications for the target markets of Industrial, Medical and Mobility. The strategy is aimed at profitable growth and focuses on key customers and products, forward integration and strengthening our international presence. First Sensor has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1999 [Prime Standard Ι WKN: 720190 Ι ISIN DE0007201907 Ι SIS]. Further information: www.first-sensor.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc First Sensor AG closes Munich site to improve operational efficiency DGAP-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous First Sensor AG closes Munich site to improve operational efficiency 18-March-2021 / 11:13 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Schindler denies acquisition rumors in Handelszeitung
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia Issues Its First Green Bond for Sustainable Investments
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Einleitung eines Nachprüfungsverfahrens gemäß § 33 Übernahmegesetz
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Inside Information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation ...
DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE: Satisfactory operating result influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic
DGAP-Adhoc: Hermle 2020 trotz Corona-Krise mit solidem Ergebnis - Auftragseingang, Umsatz und EBIT wie erwartet ...
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia wins major contract for the Lysaker-Fornebu tunnel construction in Norway
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Review procedure initiated by the Austrian Takeover Commission pursuant to Section ...
EQS-Adhoc: Schindler dementiert Akquisitionsgerüchte in der Handelszeitung
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA meldet vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:13 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG schließt den Standort München zur Verbesserung der operativen Effizienz (deutsch)
11:13 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG schließt den Standort München zur Verbesserung der operativen Effizienz
03.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG profitiert von den Verlagerungsaktivitäten von TE Connectivity (deutsch)
03.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG benefits from TE Connectivity's relocation activities
03.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG profitiert von den Verlagerungsaktivitäten von TE Connectivity

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
1.701
First Sensor bald im Tecdax