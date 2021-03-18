 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.03.2021 / 11:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Susanne
Last name(s): Schröter-Crossan

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LEG Immobilien SE

b) LEI
391200SO40AKONBO0Z96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000LEG1110

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
112.90 EUR 2258.00 EUR
112.90 EUR 11290.00 EUR
112.90 EUR 11292.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
112.90 EUR 24840.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-17; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


18.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Hans-Böckler-Straße 38
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65060  18.03.2021 



