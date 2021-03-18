 

Acutus Medical Board Appoints John Sheridan as a New Director

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 11:00  |  23   |   |   

New Board Appointment Brings Demonstrated Leadership in the Medical Device Industry

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical (Nasdaq: AFIB) today announced the appointment of John Sheridan to the Company's Board of Directors effective March 17, 2021.

Since March 2019, Mr. Sheridan has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company specializing in the design, development and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. He has been a member of Tandem’s Board of Directors since June 2019 and a member of the executive management team since 2013.

"John has an accomplished track record of growing medical device companies while consistently creating value for all stakeholders, including patients, providers, and shareholders," said Vince Burgess, President and CEO of Acutus Medical. "This expertise, coupled with his leadership of successful medical technology organizations, makes John a great addition to our Board of Directors."

"I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members and company management to advance Acutus Medical’s mission to provide patient-focused solutions for the electrophysiology community," stated Mr. Sheridan. "I have spent my career bringing groundbreaking technologies to people in need of better therapeutic options and am excited to join Acutus’ Board at a time of significant growth."

Prior to joining Tandem Diabetes Care, Mr. Sheridan served as Chief Operating Officer of Rapiscan Systems, Inc., a provider of security equipment and systems, from March 2012 to February 2013. Mr. Sheridan served as Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Operations for Volcano Corporation, a medical technology company, from November 2004 to March 2010. From May 2002 to May 2004, Mr. Sheridan served as Executive Vice President of Operations at CardioNet, Inc., a medical technology company. From March 1998 to May 2002, he served as Vice President of Operations at Digirad Corporation, a medical imaging company. Mr. Sheridan holds a B.S. in Chemistry from the University of West Florida and an M.B.A. from Boston University.

About Acutus Medical
Acutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions, and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products that provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias in each of its geographic markets. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

Follow Acutus Medical on:

Investor Contact:
Caroline Corner
Westwicke ICR
D: 415-314-1725
Caroline.corner@westwicke.com

Holly Windler
M: 619-929-1275
media@acutusmedical.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acutus Medical Board Appoints John Sheridan as a New Director New Board Appointment Brings Demonstrated Leadership in the Medical Device IndustryCARLSBAD, Calif., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Acutus Medical (Nasdaq: AFIB) today announced the appointment of John Sheridan to the Company's Board of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Tilting Balance Back to America
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
Skyharbour Commences Exploration and Mobilizes for Upcoming Drill Program at its High Grade Moore ...
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
Immatics Presents Data Update on Dose Escalation from Ongoing ACTengine Cell Therapy Programs
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:00 Uhr
Acutus Medical Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
03:58 Uhr
Acutus Medical Announces Earnings Call Time Change; Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call to Occur at 8 a.m. (Eastern Time)
04.03.21
Acutus Medical to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
02.03.21
Acutus Medical Receives Vizient Innovative Technology Contract
02.03.21
Acutus Medical Appoints Duane Wilder as Chief Commercial Officer