 

To Lead Commercialization Efforts, Renowned Agriculture Commodities Trader Rob Jones is Named President of Christina Lake Cannabis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 11:00  |  33   |   |   

With 35 years of experience in trading agriculture commodities globally, CLC’s Executive VP of Business Development and Sales Rob Jones has been named President of the Company. Having played a significant role in the growth of Wilbur-Ellis in which Mr. Jones hired, trained, and mentored nearly two dozen commodity traders, the Company believes Mr. Jones’ demonstrated ability to build and scale winning teams in the commodities trade can prove invaluable as CLC begins its initial commercialization efforts.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) (CSE:CLC) (OTCQB: CLCFF) (FRANKFURT: CLB) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Rob Jones, an accomplished global trader of agriculture commodities, as the President of CLC to lead its commercialization efforts beginning in 2021 as the Company seeks to introduce its dried cannabis biomass and extracts to the market following an exceptionally successful inaugural harvest. Mr. Jones has been promoted to this position from his role as Executive Vice President of Business Development and Sales for CLC. Under Mr. Jones’ leadership as President, CLC believes it can form a robust sales pipeline for its goods within Canada and potentially in international markets.

Over a 35-year career in trading agriculture commodities, Mr. Jones has dealt in categories including feed, oleochemicals, and energy in international markets to include Mexico, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea. Mr. Jones has also traded commodities into China, which included several trade missions sponsored by Agriculture Canada. Before joining CLC, Mr. Jones was Director of Sales and Marketing for West Coast Reduction, Ltd. (“WCRL”), the largest independent rendering operation in Western Canada. In this capacity, Mr. Jones was instrumental in establishing new markets into British Petroleum in Washington State, Parkland Fuel Corporation in Burnaby, BC, and Neste in Singapore. These accomplishments contributed to making WCRL the largest supplier of feedstocks into Western Canada’s renewable energy industry.

Prior to his tenure at WCRL, Mr. Jones played a key role in the growth of agriculture and chemicals firm Wilbur-Ellis, which is currently a $3 billion business celebrating its 100th anniversary this year1. After being named General Manager of the operation with four employees and one office in 1986, Mr. Jones grew the firm to four Canadian offices and three U.S. offices with over 65 employees and sales of over $250 million per year. Mr. Jones also hired, trained, and mentored nearly two dozen commodity traders during this time. Mr. Jones continues to contribute to the agricultural industry as a mentor for the Creative Destruction Lab (Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary) in its agriculture (“Ag”) stream. Mr. Jones is a past board member of the Animal Nutrition Association of Canada (“ANAC”, national trade association for Canada’s feed industry) as well as Past President of the American Fats and Oils Association (“AFOA”, a U.S. trade organization for animal, fish, and vegetable oils, as well as fats and proteins).

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

To Lead Commercialization Efforts, Renowned Agriculture Commodities Trader Rob Jones is Named President of Christina Lake Cannabis With 35 years of experience in trading agriculture commodities globally, CLC’s Executive VP of Business Development and Sales Rob Jones has been named President of the Company. Having played a significant role in the growth of Wilbur-Ellis in which …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Tilting Balance Back to America
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
Skyharbour Commences Exploration and Mobilizes for Upcoming Drill Program at its High Grade Moore ...
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
Immatics Presents Data Update on Dose Escalation from Ongoing ACTengine Cell Therapy Programs
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
Im Scheinwerferlicht! Christina Lake Cannabis explodiert heftig!
27.02.21
Explodiert jetzt der Kurs? Die TAAT - Christina Lake Cannabis Connection!
26.02.21
Breaking News!: Christina Lake Cannabis: Size Matters! Diese Traumhochzeit ist die perfekte Verbindung!
26.02.21
Christina Lake Cannabis wird exklusiver Entwickler und Vertriebspartner von TAAT und Beyond Tobacco in Kanada
26.02.21
Christina Lake Cannabis to Become Exclusive Developer and Distributor of TAAT and Beyond Tobacco in Canada
18.02.21
Christina Lake Cannabis Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market in the United States

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.03.21
120
top oder flop?