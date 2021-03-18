To Lead Commercialization Efforts, Renowned Agriculture Commodities Trader Rob Jones is Named President of Christina Lake Cannabis

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) (CSE:CLC) (OTCQB: CLCFF) (FRANKFURT: CLB) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Rob Jones, an accomplished global trader of agriculture commodities, as the President of CLC to lead its commercialization efforts beginning in 2021 as the Company seeks to introduce its dried cannabis biomass and extracts to the market following an exceptionally successful inaugural harvest. Mr. Jones has been promoted to this position from his role as Executive Vice President of Business Development and Sales for CLC. Under Mr. Jones’ leadership as President, CLC believes it can form a robust sales pipeline for its goods within Canada and potentially in international markets.

With 35 years of experience in trading agriculture commodities globally, CLC’s Executive VP of Business Development and Sales Rob Jones has been named President of the Company. Having played a significant role in the growth of Wilbur-Ellis in which Mr. Jones hired, trained, and mentored nearly two dozen commodity traders, the Company believes Mr. Jones’ demonstrated ability to build and scale winning teams in the commodities trade can prove invaluable as CLC begins its initial commercialization efforts.

Over a 35-year career in trading agriculture commodities, Mr. Jones has dealt in categories including feed, oleochemicals, and energy in international markets to include Mexico, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea. Mr. Jones has also traded commodities into China, which included several trade missions sponsored by Agriculture Canada. Before joining CLC, Mr. Jones was Director of Sales and Marketing for West Coast Reduction, Ltd. (“WCRL”), the largest independent rendering operation in Western Canada. In this capacity, Mr. Jones was instrumental in establishing new markets into British Petroleum in Washington State, Parkland Fuel Corporation in Burnaby, BC, and Neste in Singapore. These accomplishments contributed to making WCRL the largest supplier of feedstocks into Western Canada’s renewable energy industry.

Prior to his tenure at WCRL, Mr. Jones played a key role in the growth of agriculture and chemicals firm Wilbur-Ellis, which is currently a $3 billion business celebrating its 100th anniversary this year1. After being named General Manager of the operation with four employees and one office in 1986, Mr. Jones grew the firm to four Canadian offices and three U.S. offices with over 65 employees and sales of over $250 million per year. Mr. Jones also hired, trained, and mentored nearly two dozen commodity traders during this time. Mr. Jones continues to contribute to the agricultural industry as a mentor for the Creative Destruction Lab (Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary) in its agriculture (“Ag”) stream. Mr. Jones is a past board member of the Animal Nutrition Association of Canada (“ANAC”, national trade association for Canada’s feed industry) as well as Past President of the American Fats and Oils Association (“AFOA”, a U.S. trade organization for animal, fish, and vegetable oils, as well as fats and proteins).