 

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 25, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 11:00  |  20   |   |   

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 25, 2021

HONG KONG, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“uCloudlink” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 unaudited financial results before the market open on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 25, 2021 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on March 25, 2021). Listeners may access the call by dialing:

International:   +1-412-902-4272
US (Toll Free):   +1-888-346-8982
UK (Toll Free):   0-800-279-9489
UK (Local Toll):   0-207-544-1375
Mainland China (Toll Free):   400-120-1203
Hong Kong (Toll Free):   800-905-945
Hong Kong (Local Toll):   +852-3018-4992
Singapore (Toll Free):   800-120-6157

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for “uCloudlink Group Inc.”

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.ucloudlink.com.

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until April 1, 2021 by dialing the following telephone numbers:

US (Toll Free):   +1-877-344-7529
International:   +1-412-317-0088
Canada (Toll Free):   855-669-9658
Replay Passcode:   10153320

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

uCloudlink is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
Bob Shen
Tel: +852-2180-6111
E-mail: ir@ucloudlink.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: UCL@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: UCL@tpg-ir.com




