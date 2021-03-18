Talenom expands through acquisitions in Sweden and raises its guidance regarding net sales

Talenom Plc has agreed to acquire Crescendo AB's accounting firm in Nacka and Progredo AB's accounting firm in Östersund and Åre. With these acquisitions, Talenom further strengthens its position in the Swedish market and expands its operations to two new municipalities, Östersund and Åre. Talenom believes that the acquisitions will support its organic growth in the new areas and also in the eastern part of Stockholm.

Talenom Plc Inside information 18 March 2021 at 12:00 EET

The acquired businesses will be transferred to Talenom on 1 April 2021. The combined net sales of the of the acquirees in the period of last 12 months was approximately 2.3 million euros the (previous 12-month comparison period: 2.3 million euros) and operating profit approximately 0.3 million euros (the previous 12-month comparison period: 0.3 million euros).

As a result of the acquisitions, Talenom revises its financial outlook and raises its guidance for 2021 regarding net sales.

New guidance for 2021



Net sales for 2021 are expected to amount to 78-82 million euros and operating profit is expected to be 14-16 million euros.

Previous guidance for 2021

According to the previous guidance that was published in the Financial Statement Bulletin 2020 on 8 February 2021, net sales for 2021 were expected to amount to 75–80 million euros and operating profit was expected to be 14–16 million euros.

Due to integration costs and the depreciation of the transaction price, the acquisitions will not increase operating profit for the financial year in the short term, especially as the business will be transferred to Talenom after the most profitable spring months.

Completion of acquisitions

The transactions will be carried out by acquiring the entire share capital of the companies and paid in the form of new Talenom Plc shares subscribed for in a directed share issue and with cash. The total combined value of the transaction prices is 2.2 million euros. The total value of possible additional purchase prices, if the operational and financial targets of the acquired businesses are reached, is 0.4 million euros at maximum.