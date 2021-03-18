 

Loop Insights Enters Into Five-Store Pilot Agreement With Sobeys, Canada’s Second-Largest Grocer, To Deliver Digital Receipts Via Loop’s Wallet Pass Technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a five-store pilot with Sobeys, Canada’s second-largest grocer, to provide Sobeys with Loop’s Insights and Engage platforms, including its new digital receipt capability, as well as Loop’s Wallet pass technology.

Sobeys SVP and Chief Information Officer Bruce Burrows stated: “Loop Insights’ diverse suite of services was an obvious fit for Sobeys as we look to drive consumer engagement and close gaps in our personalization of the customer experience. By testing Loop’s Fobi device in our retail operations, we hope to connect more directly with customers while returning AI-driven insights to optimize our retail operations.”

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: “Signing this five-store pilot agreement with Sobeys, which generates over $28 Billion in annual sales from more than 1,400 stores under various banners across Canada, is another clear indication of the power of Loop’s enterprise-level services, including Engage, Insights and our Wallet pass technology. Following our LOI to acquire Passcreator, we now have complete control of our technology, which will allow for customized, large-scale implementations for our clients.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will deploy its Fobi device at five select Sobeys locations in order to pilot the onboarding of shoppers to receive electronic receipts.

Should the pilot program achieve its desired results, the parties may expand the scope of the relationship to additional Sobeys locations.

This Press Release Is Available On The Loop Insights Verified Forum On AGORACOM For Shareholder Discussion And Management Engagement https://agoracom.com/ir/LoopInsights/forums/discussion

About Empire

Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A) is a Canadian company headquartered in Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Empire’s key businesses are food retailing, through wholly-owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc., and related real estate. With approximately $28.4 billion in annual sales and $15.0 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 127,000 people.

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”) automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network.

