 

Endeavour Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 11:21  |  60   |   |   

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

George Town, March 18, 2021 – Endeavour Mining Corporation ("Endeavour") (TSX: EDV) (OTCQX: EDVMF) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) to implement a Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) for its share repurchase program, in order to supplement its dividend and maximize value for its shareholders.

Endeavour believes that the market price of its ordinary shares does not always reflect its underlying value and future prospects. Endeavour’s purchase of its ordinary shares under the NCIB as part of its capital allocation framework, can therefore be an effective use of its capital and can deliver enhanced returns compared to other uses of capital.

The NCIB will commence on March 22, 2021 and end on March 21, 2022, or such earlier date as Endeavour may complete its purchases pursuant to the notice of intention filed with the TSX. Endeavour may purchase up to 12,172,871 ordinary shares under the NCIB, which represents up to 5% of the total issued and outstanding ordinary shares as of March 16, 2021, of approximately 243,457,437. All ordinary shares repurchased under the bid will be cancelled.

The average daily trading volume (“ADTV”) for the six months ended March 17, 2021, calculated in accordance with the rules of the TSX for purposes of the NCIB, was 661,069 ordinary shares. Endeavour is entitled to repurchase, during each trading day, up to 25% of the ADTV or 165,267 Shares, excluding purchases made in accordance with the block purchase exemptions under applicable TSX policies.

Endeavour also announces that it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (the “ASPP”) with a broker to allow for the purchase of ordinary shares under the NCIB at times when Endeavour would not normally be active in the market due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed trading blackouts. Before entering into a blackout period, Endeavour may, but is not required to, instruct the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the broker in its sole discretion based on parameters established by Endeavour prior to the blackout period, in accordance with TSX rules and the terms of the ASPP. 

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Endeavour Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID George Town, March 18, 2021 – Endeavour Mining Corporation ("Endeavour") (TSX: EDV) (OTCQX: EDVMF) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Tilting Balance Back to America
POET Technologies Reports Significant Progress on Super Photonics Xiamen Joint Venture
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Eldorado Gold Announces Ratification of Amended Investment Agreement by the Hellenic Republic
Digihost Announces Closing of CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement With Institutional ...
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:25 Uhr
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
25.02.21
Endeavour Increases 2021 Production Guidance by 50% to 1.4 - 1.5 Million Ounces
23.02.21
Endeavour Reports Positive PFS Results For Both Fetekro and Kalana, Confirming Strong Organic Growth Pipeline

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
929
Endeavour --- eine unbekannte (unterbewertete) Perle ???