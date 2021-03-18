Endeavour Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Endeavour believes that the market price of its ordinary shares does not always reflect its underlying value and future prospects. Endeavour’s purchase of its ordinary shares under the NCIB as part of its capital allocation framework, can therefore be an effective use of its capital and can deliver enhanced returns compared to other uses of capital.

George Town, March 18, 2021 – Endeavour Mining Corporation ("Endeavour") (TSX: EDV) (OTCQX: EDVMF) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) to implement a Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) for its share repurchase program, in order to supplement its dividend and maximize value for its shareholders.

The NCIB will commence on March 22, 2021 and end on March 21, 2022, or such earlier date as Endeavour may complete its purchases pursuant to the notice of intention filed with the TSX. Endeavour may purchase up to 12,172,871 ordinary shares under the NCIB, which represents up to 5% of the total issued and outstanding ordinary shares as of March 16, 2021, of approximately 243,457,437. All ordinary shares repurchased under the bid will be cancelled.

The average daily trading volume (“ADTV”) for the six months ended March 17, 2021, calculated in accordance with the rules of the TSX for purposes of the NCIB, was 661,069 ordinary shares. Endeavour is entitled to repurchase, during each trading day, up to 25% of the ADTV or 165,267 Shares, excluding purchases made in accordance with the block purchase exemptions under applicable TSX policies.

Endeavour also announces that it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (the “ASPP”) with a broker to allow for the purchase of ordinary shares under the NCIB at times when Endeavour would not normally be active in the market due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed trading blackouts. Before entering into a blackout period, Endeavour may, but is not required to, instruct the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the broker in its sole discretion based on parameters established by Endeavour prior to the blackout period, in accordance with TSX rules and the terms of the ASPP.