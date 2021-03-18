 

Accenture Reports Very Strong Second-Quarter Results and Raises Business Outlook for Fiscal 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 11:44  |  44   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, ended Feb. 28, 2021, with revenues of $12.1 billion, an increase of 8% in U.S. dollars and 5% in local currency over the same period last year. Revenue growth for the quarter was reduced approximately 2 percentage points by a decline in revenues from reimbursable travel costs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005249/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Accenture plc!
Short
Basispreis 297,73€
Hebel 8,21
Ask 2,71
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 229,12€
Hebel 7,18
Ask 0,31
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Q2 FY21 Earnings Infographic (Graphic: Business Wire)

Q2 FY21 Earnings Infographic (Graphic: Business Wire)

GAAP diluted earnings per share were $2.23, a 17% increase from $1.91 for the second quarter last year, including gains on an investment of $0.21 and $0.07, respectively. On an adjusted basis, EPS of $2.03 increased 10% from $1.84 for the second quarter last year.

Operating income was $1.65 billion, an 11% increase over the same period last year, and operating margin was 13.7%, an expansion of 30 basis points.

New bookings for the quarter were a record $16.0 billion, with record bookings in both consulting and outsourcing, at $8.0 billion each.

The company also announced a one-time bonus, equal to one week of base pay, for its people below managing director. This bonus recognizes the exceptional contributions and dedication of all Accenture people to its clients during this challenging year.

Julie Sweet, Accenture’s chief executive officer, said, “With our outstanding second-quarter financial results, we have returned to overall pre-pandemic growth ahead of expectations while continuing to take market share faster than before the pandemic. We have seen another quarter of strong, broad-based demand for our services across geographic markets and industries, and delivered record new bookings as well as excellent profitability and free cash flow.

“Our performance reflects the power of our laser focus on creating client value and being a trusted partner, incredibly talented people and unwavering commitment to inclusion and diversity, strong ecosystem partnerships, and the substantial investments we have made year in and year out since we set out to be the leader in digital, cloud and security and continuous innovation. We are proud to be helping our clients not only recover and rebuild but also reimagine their futures.”

Financial Review

Revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $12.09 billion, compared with $11.14 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of 8% in U.S. dollars and 5% in local currency, including a reduction of approximately 2 percentage points from a decline in revenues from reimbursable travel costs. Revenues were approximately $140 million above the top end of the company’s guided range of $11.55 billion to $11.95 billion. The foreign-exchange impact for the quarter was approximately positive 3%, consistent with the assumption provided in the company’s first-quarter earnings release.

  • Consulting revenues for the quarter were $6.44 billion, an increase of 4% in U.S. dollars and 1% in local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020, including a reduction of approximately 3 percentage points from a decline in revenues from reimbursable travel costs.
  • Outsourcing revenues were $5.65 billion, an increase of 14% in U.S. dollars and 11% in local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

GAAP diluted EPS for the quarter were $2.23, a 17% increase from $1.91 for the second quarter last year, including pre-tax gains on an investment of $151 million, or $0.21 per share, and $53 million, or $0.07 per share, respectively. Excluding these gains, adjusted EPS for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $2.03, a 10% increase from $1.84 for the second quarter last year. The $0.19 increase in EPS on an adjusted basis reflects:

  • a $0.21 increase from higher revenue and operating results; and
  • a $0.01 increase from a lower share count;

partially offset by

  • a $0.01 decrease from a higher effective tax rate;
  • a $0.01 decrease from lower non-operating income; and
  • a $0.01 decrease from higher income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of revenues) for the quarter was 29.7%, compared with 30.2% for the second quarter last year. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the quarter were $1.94 billion, or 16.1% of revenues, compared with $1.87 billion, or 16.8% of revenues, for the second quarter last year.

Operating income for the quarter increased 11%, to $1.65 billion, or 13.7% of revenues, compared with $1.49 billion, or 13.4% of revenues, for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

The company’s effective tax rate for the quarter was 17.1%, compared with 17.1% for the second quarter last year. Excluding the investment gains and the related tax expense of $19 million and $9 million, respectively, the effective tax rate for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was 17.5%, compared with 17.1% for the second quarter last year.

Net income for the quarter was $1.46 billion, compared with $1.25 billion for the second quarter last year. Excluding after-tax investment gains of $133 million and $44 million, respectively, net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $1.33 billion, compared with $1.21 billion for the second quarter last year.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $2.53 billion, and property and equipment additions were $93 million. Free cash flow, defined as operating cash flow net of property and equipment additions, was $2.44 billion. For the same period last year, operating cash flow was $1.53 billion; property and equipment additions were $165 million; and free cash flow was $1.37 billion.

Days services outstanding, or DSOs, were 34 days at Feb. 28, 2021, compared with 35 days at Aug. 31, 2020 and 39 days at Feb. 29, 2020.

Accenture’s total cash balance at Feb. 28, 2021 was $9.2 billion, compared with $8.4 billion at Aug. 31, 2020.

New Bookings

New bookings for the second quarter were a record $16.0 billion, a 13% increase from the second quarter last year.

  • Consulting and outsourcing new bookings were each a record $8.0 billion.

Revenues by Geographic Market

Revenues by geographic market were as follows:

  • North America: $5.63 billion, an increase of 7% in both U.S. dollars and local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Europe: $4.03 billion, an increase of 11% in U.S. dollars and 3% in local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Growth Markets: $2.43 billion, an increase of 8% in U.S. dollars and 6% in local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Revenues by Industry Group

Revenues by industry group were as follows:

  • Communications, Media & Technology: $2.48 billion, an increase of 11% in U.S. dollars and 9% in local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Financial Services: $2.38 billion, an increase of 14% in U.S. dollars and 10% in local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Health & Public Service: $2.26 billion, an increase of 16% in U.S. dollars and 14% in local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Products: $3.34 billion, an increase of 6% in U.S. dollars and 2% in local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Resources: $1.63 billion, a decrease of 4% in U.S. dollars and 7% in local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Returning Cash to Shareholders

Accenture continues to return cash to shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

Dividend

On Feb. 12, 2021, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per share was paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 14, 2021. These cash dividend payments totaled $561 million, bringing dividend payments for the year to date to $1.12 billion.

Accenture plc has declared another quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per share for shareholders of record at the close of business on Apr. 15, 2021. This dividend, which is payable on May 14, represents a 10% increase over the quarterly dividend rate of $0.80 per share in fiscal 2020.

Share Repurchase Activity

During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Accenture repurchased or redeemed 4.6 million shares for a total of $1.18 billion, including approximately 2.7 million shares repurchased in the open market. This brings Accenture’s total share repurchases and redemptions for the first half of fiscal 2021 to 8.0 million shares for a total of $1.95 billion, including approximately 5.5 million shares repurchased in the open market.

Accenture’s total remaining share repurchase authority at Feb. 28, 2021 was approximately $5.0 billion.

At Feb. 28, 2021, Accenture had approximately 636 million total shares outstanding.

Business Outlook

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021

Accenture expects revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 to be in the range of $12.55 billion to $12.95 billion, 10% to 13% growth in local currency, reflecting the company’s assumption of a positive 4.5% foreign-exchange impact compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Fiscal Year 2021

Accenture’s business outlook for the full 2021 fiscal year continues to assume that the foreign-exchange impact on its results in U.S. dollars will be positive 3% compared with fiscal 2020.

For fiscal 2021, the company now expects revenue growth to be in the range of 6.5% to 8.5% in local currency, compared with 4% to 6% previously, including a reduction of approximately 1 percentage point from a decline in revenues from reimbursable travel costs.

Accenture now expects operating margin for the full fiscal year to be in the range of 15.0% to 15.1%, compared with 14.8% to 15.0% previously, an expansion of 30 to 40 basis points from fiscal 2020.

The company continues to expect its annual effective tax rate to be in the range of 23.0% to 25.0%.

The company now expects GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $8.67 to $8.85, compared with $8.17 to $8.40 previously. Excluding gains on an investment of $0.35 in fiscal 2021 and $0.43 in fiscal 2020, the company expects adjusted fiscal 2021 EPS to be in the range of $8.32 to $8.50, an increase of 12% to 14% over adjusted fiscal 2020 EPS of $7.46.

For fiscal 2021, the company now expects operating cash flow to be in the range of $7.65 billion to $8.15 billion, compared with $6.65 billion to $7.15 billion previously; continues to expect property and equipment additions to be $650 million; and now expects free cash flow to be in the range of $7.0 billion to $7.5 billion, compared with $6.0 billion to $6.5 billion previously.

The company now expects to return at least $5.8 billion in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, compared with at least $5.3 billion previously.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Accenture will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT today to discuss its second-quarter financial results. To participate, please dial +1 (877) 692-8955 [+1 (234) 720-6979 outside the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada] and enter access code 4728020 approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference call will also be accessible live on the Investor Relations section of the Accenture Web site at www.accenture.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available online at www.accenture.com beginning at 11:00 a.m. EDT today, Mar. 18, and continuing until Thursday, June 24, 2021. The replay will also be available via telephone by dialing +1 (866) 207-1041 [+1 (402) 970-0847 outside the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada] and entering access code 5514334 from 11:00 a.m. EDT today, Mar. 18, through Thursday, June 24, 2021.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This news release includes certain non-GAAP financial information as defined by Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G. Pursuant to the requirements of this regulation, reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial information to Accenture’s financial statements as prepared under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) are included in this press release. Financial results “in local currency” are calculated by restating current-period activity into U.S. dollars using the comparable prior-year period’s foreign-currency exchange rates. Accenture’s management believes providing investors with this information gives additional insights into Accenture’s results of operations. While Accenture’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures herein are useful in evaluating Accenture’s operations, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Accenture provides full-year revenue guidance on a local-currency basis and not in U.S. dollars because the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations could vary significantly from the company’s stated assumptions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “positioned,” “outlook” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Many of the following risks, uncertainties and other factors identified below are, and will be, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. These risks include, without limitation, risks that: Accenture’s results of operations have been significantly adversely affected and could in the future be materially adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; Accenture’s results of operations have been, and may in the future be, adversely affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and political conditions and the effects of these conditions on the company’s clients’ businesses and levels of business activity; Accenture’s business depends on generating and maintaining ongoing, profitable client demand for the company’s services and solutions including through the adaptation and expansion of its services and solutions in response to ongoing changes in technology and offerings, and a significant reduction in such demand or an inability to respond to the evolving technological environment could materially affect the company’s results of operations; if Accenture is unable to keep its supply of skills and resources in balance with client demand around the world and attract and retain professionals with strong leadership skills, the company’s business, the utilization rate of the company’s professionals and the company’s results of operations may be materially adversely affected; Accenture could face legal, reputational and financial risks if the company fails to protect client and/or company data from security incidents or cyberattacks; the markets in which Accenture operates are highly competitive, and Accenture might not be able to compete effectively; Accenture’s profitability could materially suffer if the company is unable to obtain favorable pricing for its services and solutions, if the company is unable to remain competitive, if its cost-management strategies are unsuccessful or if it experiences delivery inefficiencies or fail to satisfy certain agreed-upon targets or specific service levels; changes in Accenture’s level of taxes, as well as audits, investigations and tax proceedings, or changes in tax laws or in their interpretation or enforcement, could have a material adverse effect on the company’s effective tax rate, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition; Accenture’s ability to attract and retain business and employees may depend on its reputation in the marketplace; as a result of Accenture’s geographically diverse operations and its growth strategy to continue to expand in its key markets around the world, the company is more susceptible to certain risks; Accenture’s business could be materially adversely affected if the company incurs legal liability; Accenture’s work with government clients exposes the company to additional risks inherent in the government contracting environment; Accenture’s results of operations could be materially adversely affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; if Accenture is unable to manage the organizational challenges associated with its size, the company might be unable to achieve its business objectives; if Accenture does not successfully manage and develop its relationships with key alliance partners or fails to anticipate and establish new alliances in new technologies, the company’s results of operations could be adversely affected; Accenture might not be successful at acquiring, investing in or integrating businesses, entering into joint ventures or divesting businesses; if Accenture is unable to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights or if Accenture’s services or solutions infringe upon the intellectual property rights of others or the company loses its ability to utilize the intellectual property of others, its business could be adversely affected; Accenture’s results of operations and share price could be adversely affected if it is unable to maintain effective internal controls; changes to accounting standards or in the estimates and assumptions Accenture makes in connection with the preparation of its consolidated financial statements could adversely affect its financial results; Accenture might be unable to access additional capital on favorable terms or at all and if the company raises equity capital, it may dilute its shareholders’ ownership interest in the company; Accenture may be subject to criticism and negative publicity related to its incorporation in Ireland; as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” heading in Accenture plc’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture’s expectations.

Accenture plc
Consolidated Income Statements
 (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

February 28,
2021

 

% of
Revenues

 

February 29,
2020

 

% of
Revenues

 

February 28,
2021

 

% of
Revenues

 

February 29,
2020

 

% of
Revenues

REVENUES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

12,088,125

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

11,141,505

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

23,850,310

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

22,500,463

 

 

100.0

%

OPERATING EXPENSES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of services

 

 

8,492,893

 

 

70.3

%

 

 

7,782,334

 

 

69.8

%

 

 

16,356,782

 

 

68.6

%

 

 

15,493,533

 

 

68.9

%

Sales and marketing

 

 

1,139,486

 

 

9.4

%

 

 

1,162,653

 

 

10.4

%

 

 

2,366,662

 

 

9.9

%

 

 

2,353,776

 

 

10.5

%

General and administrative costs

 

 

802,231

 

 

6.6

%

 

 

707,573

 

 

6.4

%

 

 

1,582,682

 

 

6.6

%

 

 

1,396,946

 

 

6.2

%

Total operating expenses

 

 

10,434,610

 

 

 

 

 

9,652,560

 

 

 

 

 

20,306,126

 

 

 

 

 

19,244,255

 

 

 

OPERATING INCOME

 

 

1,653,515

 

 

13.7

%

 

 

1,488,945

 

 

13.4

%

 

 

3,544,184

 

 

14.9

%

 

 

3,256,208

 

 

14.5

%

Interest income

 

 

8,407

 

 

 

 

 

21,386

 

 

 

 

 

19,092

 

 

 

 

 

48,805

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(8,922

)

 

 

 

 

(8,567

)

 

 

 

 

(17,776

)

 

 

 

 

(14,041

)

 

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

109,443

 

 

 

 

 

7,792

 

 

 

 

 

203,810

 

 

 

 

 

19,231

 

 

 

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

 

1,762,443

 

 

14.6

%

 

 

1,509,556

 

 

13.5

%

 

 

3,749,310

 

 

15.7

%

 

 

3,310,203

 

 

14.7

%

Income tax expense

 

 

300,950

 

 

 

 

 

257,474

 

 

 

 

 

765,760

 

 

 

 

 

682,953

 

 

 

NET INCOME

 

 

1,461,493

 

 

12.1

%

 

 

1,252,082

 

 

11.2

%

 

 

2,983,550

 

 

12.5

%

 

 

2,627,250

 

 

11.7

%

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in Accenture Canada Holdings Inc.

 

 

(1,602

)

 

 

 

 

(1,532

)

 

 

 

 

(3,302

)

 

 

 

 

(3,273

)

 

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests – other (1)

 

 

(19,032

)

 

 

 

 

(15,810

)

 

 

 

 

(39,113

)

 

 

 

 

(32,269

)

 

 

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ACCENTURE PLC

 

$

1,440,859

 

 

11.9

%

 

$

1,234,740

 

 

11.1

%

 

$

2,941,135

 

 

12.3

%

 

$

2,591,708

 

 

11.5

%

CALCULATION OF EARNINGS PER SHARE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Accenture plc

 

$

1,440,859

 

 

 

 

$

1,234,740

 

 

 

 

$

2,941,135

 

 

 

 

$

2,591,708

 

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in Accenture Canada Holdings Inc. (2)

 

 

1,602

 

 

 

 

 

1,532

 

 

 

 

 

3,302

 

 

 

 

 

3,273

 

 

 

Net income for diluted earnings per share calculation

 

$

1,442,461

 

 

 

 

$

1,236,272

 

 

 

 

$

2,944,437

 

 

 

 

$

2,594,981

 

 

 

EARNINGS PER SHARE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

2.27

 

 

 

 

$

1.94

 

 

 

 

$

4.63

 

 

 

 

$

4.07

 

 

 

Diluted

 

$

2.23

 

 

 

 

$

1.91

 

 

 

 

$

4.55

 

 

 

 

$

4.00

 

 

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

635,993,980

 

 

 

 

 

637,485,626

 

 

 

 

 

635,137,704

 

 

 

 

 

636,594,169

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

646,321,916

 

 

 

 

 

648,833,880

 

 

 

 

 

646,803,693

 

 

 

 

 

649,210,807

 

 

 

Cash dividends per share

 

$

0.88

 

 

 

 

$

0.80

 

 

 

 

$

1.76

 

 

 

 

$

1.60

 

 

 

(1)

Comprised primarily of noncontrolling interest attributable to the noncontrolling shareholders of Avanade, Inc.

(2)

Diluted earnings per share assumes the exchange of all Accenture Canada Holdings Inc. exchangeable shares for Accenture plc Class A ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis. The income effect does not take into account “Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — other,” since those shares are not redeemable or exchangeable for Accenture plc Class A ordinary shares.

Accenture plc
Summary of Revenues
 (In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Percent
Increase (Decrease)
U.S.
Dollars

 

Percent
Increase (Decrease)
Local
Currency

 

 

February 28, 2021

 

February 29, 2020

 

 

GEOGRAPHIC MARKETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North America

 

$

5,631,968

 

$

5,257,431

 

7

%

 

7

%

Europe

 

 

4,030,043

 

 

3,628,625

 

11

 

 

3

 

Growth Markets

 

 

2,426,114

 

 

2,255,449

 

8

 

 

6

 

Total Revenues

 

$

12,088,125

 

$

11,141,505

 

8

%

 

5

%

INDUSTRY GROUPS (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Communications, Media & Technology

 

$

2,480,169

 

$

2,239,391

 

11

%

 

9

%

Financial Services

 

 

2,377,555

 

 

2,086,642

 

14

 

 

10

 

Health & Public Service

 

 

2,261,901

 

 

1,948,379

 

16

 

 

14

 

Products

 

 

3,340,894

 

 

3,164,954

 

6

 

 

2

 

Resources

 

 

1,627,606

 

 

1,702,139

 

(4

)

 

(7

)

Total Revenues

 

$

12,088,125

 

$

11,141,505

 

8

%

 

5

%

TYPE OF WORK

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consulting

 

$

6,439,392

 

$

6,171,303

 

4

%

 

1

%

Outsourcing

 

 

5,648,733

 

 

4,970,202

 

14

 

 

11

 

Total Revenues

 

$

12,088,125

 

$

11,141,505

 

8

%

 

5

%

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

Percent
Increase (Decrease)
U.S.
Dollars

 

Percent
Increase (Decrease)
Local
Currency

 

 

February 28, 2021

 

February 29, 2020

 

 

GEOGRAPHIC MARKETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North America

 

$

11,112,931

 

$

10,545,243

 

5

%

 

5

%

Europe

 

 

7,997,451

 

 

7,418,282

 

8

 

 

1

 

Growth Markets

 

 

4,739,928

 

 

4,536,938

 

4

 

 

5

 

Total Revenues

 

$

23,850,310

 

$

22,500,463

 

6

%

 

4

%

INDUSTRY GROUPS (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Communications, Media & Technology

 

$

4,813,814

 

$

4,484,861

 

7

%

 

6

%

Financial Services

 

 

4,723,846

 

 

4,276,749

 

10

 

 

7

 

Health & Public Service

 

 

4,473,790

 

 

3,917,593

 

14

 

 

13

 

Products

 

 

6,547,019

 

 

6,384,969

 

3

 

 

(1

)

Resources

 

 

3,291,841

 

 

3,436,291

 

(4

)

 

(6

)

Total Revenues

 

$

23,850,310

 

$

22,500,463

 

6

%

 

4

%

TYPE OF WORK

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consulting

 

$

12,771,964

 

$

12,548,554

 

2

%

 

(1

)%

Outsourcing

 

 

11,078,346

 

 

9,951,909

 

11

 

 

9

 

Total Revenues

 

$

23,850,310

 

$

22,500,463

 

6

%

 

4

%

(1)

Effective September 1, 2020, we revised the reporting of our industry groups to include amounts previously reported in Other. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with the current period presentation.

Accenture plc
Operating Income by Geographic Market
 (In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

February 28, 2021

 

February 29, 2020

 

 

 

Operating
Income

 

Operating
Margin

 

Operating
Income

 

Operating
Margin

 

Increase
(Decrease)

North America

$

772,144

 

 

14

%

 

$

732,245

 

 

14

%

 

$

39,899

 

Europe

502,933

 

 

12

 

 

382,924

 

 

11

 

 

120,009

 

Growth Markets

378,438

 

 

16

 

 

373,776

 

 

17

 

 

4,662

 

Total Operating Income

$

1,653,515

 

 

13.7

%

 

$

1,488,945

 

 

13.4

%

 

$

164,570

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

February 28, 2021

 

February 29, 2020

 

 

 

Operating
Income

 

Operating
Margin

 

Operating
Income

 

Operating
Margin

 

Increase
(Decrease)

North America

$

1,660,953

 

15

%

 

$

1,560,652

 

15

%

 

$

100,301

 

Europe

 

1,132,363

 

14

 

 

 

941,875

 

13

 

 

 

190,488

 

Growth Markets

 

750,868

 

16

 

 

 

753,681

 

17

 

 

 

(2,813

)

Total Operating Income

$

3,544,184

 

14.9

%

 

$

3,256,208

 

14.5

%

 

$

287,976

 

Accenture plc
Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share, as Reported (GAAP), to Net Income and
Diluted Earnings Per Share, as Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
 (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

February 28, 2021

 

February 29, 2020

 

As Reported
(GAAP)

 

Investment
Gains (1)

 

Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)

 

As Reported
GAAP)

Investment
Gains (1)

 

Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)

Income before income taxes

$

1,762,443

 

 

$

(151,309)

 

 

$

1,611,134

 

 

$

1,509,556

 

$

(52,700)

 

 

$

1,456,856

 

Income tax expense

300,950

 

 

(18,534)

 

 

282,416

 

 

257,474

 

(8,549)

 

 

248,925

 

Net Income

$

1,461,493

 

 

$

(133)

 

 

$

1,329

 

 

$

1,252,082

 

$

(44,151)

 

 

$

1,207,931

 

Effective tax rate

17.1

%

 

 

 

17.5

%

 

17.1

%

 

 

17.1

%

Diluted earnings per share

$

2.23

 

 

$

(0.21)

 

 

$

2.03

 

 

$

1.91

 

$

(0.07)

 

 

$

1.84

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

February 28, 2021

 

February 29, 2020

 

As Reported
(GAAP)

 

Investment
Gains (1)

 

Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)

 

As Reported
(GAAP)

Investment
Gains (1)

 

Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)

Income before income taxes

$

3,749,310

 

 

$

(271,009)

 

 

$

3,478,301

 

 

$

3,310,203

 

$

(113,192)

 

 

$

3,197,011

 

Income tax expense

765,760

 

 

(41,440)

 

 

724,320

 

 

682,953

 

(18,732)

 

 

664,221

 

Net Income

$

2,983,550

 

 

$

(229,569)

 

 

$

2,753,981

 

 

$

2,627,250

 

$

(94,460)

 

 

$

2,532,790

 

Effective tax rate

20.4

%

 

 

 

20.8

%

 

20.6

%

 

 

20.8

%

Diluted earnings per share

$

4.55

 

 

$

(0.35)

 

 

$

4.20

 

 

$

4.00

 

$

(0.15)

 

 

$

3.85

 

 

Amounts in table may not total due to rounding.

(1)

 

Represents gains related to our investment in Duck Creek Technologies.

Accenture plc
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 (In thousands of U.S. dollars)

 

 

 

February 28, 2021

 

August 31, 2020

ASSETS

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

9,166,578

 

 

$

8,415,330

 

Short-term investments

 

3,518

 

 

94,309

 

Receivables and contract assets

 

8,725,392

 

 

7,846,892

 

Other current assets

 

1,665,232

 

 

1,393,225

 

Total current assets

 

19,560,720

 

 

17,749,756

 

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

Contract assets

 

44,485

 

 

43,257

 

Investments

 

306,162

 

 

324,514

 

Property and equipment, net

 

1,500,781

 

 

1,545,568

 

Lease assets

 

3,145,755

 

 

3,183,346

 

Goodwill

 

8,752,119

 

 

7,709,820

 

Other non-current assets

 

6,675,379

 

 

6,522,332

 

Total non-current assets

 

20,424,681

 

 

19,328,837

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

39,985,401

 

 

$

37,078,593

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt and bank borrowings

 

$

9,040

 

 

$

7,820

 

Accounts payable

 

1,740,395

 

 

1,349,874

 

Deferred revenues

 

4,181,625

 

 

3,636,741

 

Accrued payroll and related benefits

 

5,551,999

 

 

5,083,950

 

Lease liabilities

 

733,082

 

 

756,057

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

1,874,527

 

 

1,828,148

 

Total current liabilities

 

14,090,668

 

 

12,662,590

 

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

59,323

 

 

54,052

 

Lease liabilities

 

2,672,945

 

 

2,667,584

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

4,320,038

 

 

4,195,194

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

7,052,306

 

 

6,916,830

 

Total Accenture plc shareholders’ equity

 

18,308,027

 

 

17,000,536

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

534,400

 

 

498,637

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

18,842,427

 

 

17,499,173

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

$

39,985,401

 

 

$

37,078,593

 

Accenture plc

Consolidated Cash Flows Statements

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

February 28,
2021

 

February 29,
2020

 

February 28,
2021

 

February 29,
2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

1,461,493

 

 

$

1,252,082

 

 

$

2,983,550

 

 

$

2,627,250

 

Depreciation, amortization and other

 

 

457,775

 

 

 

442,116

 

 

 

925,975

 

 

 

841,574

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

424,892

 

 

 

372,305

 

 

 

736,213

 

 

 

647,234

 

Change in assets and liabilities/other, net

 

 

190,561

 

 

 

(535,862

)

 

 

(508,172

)

 

 

(1,798,506

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

2,534,721

 

 

 

1,530,641

 

 

 

4,137,566

 

 

 

2,317,552

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(92,510

)

 

 

(165,370

)

 

 

(185,625

)

 

 

(260,433

)

Purchases of businesses and investments, net of cash acquired

 

 

(611,332

)

 

 

(474,456

)

 

 

(1,115,175

)

 

 

(584,304

)

Proceeds from the sale of businesses and investments

 

 

261,140

 

 

 

40,000

 

 

 

410,142

 

 

 

79,200

 

Other investing, net

 

 

3,347

 

 

 

2,537

 

 

 

4,896

 

 

 

2,355

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

 

(439,355

)

 

 

(597,289

)

 

 

(885,762

)

 

 

(763,182

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares

 

 

208,195

 

 

 

200,000

 

 

 

547,086

 

 

 

500,400

 

Purchases of shares

 

 

(1,184,586

)

 

 

(970,056

)

 

 

(1,953,481

)

 

 

(1,699,267

)

Cash dividends paid

 

 

(561,042

)

 

 

(511,238

)

 

 

(1,119,094

)

 

 

(1,019,619

)

Other financing, net

 

 

(9,300

)

 

 

(7,982

)

 

 

(20,695

)

 

 

(19,014

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

(1,546,733

)

 

 

(1,289,276

)

 

 

(2,546,184

)

 

 

(2,237,500

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

23,942

 

 

 

(18,157

)

 

 

45,628

 

 

 

(7,267

)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

 

 

572,575

 

 

 

(374,081

)

 

 

751,248

 

 

 

(690,397

)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period

 

 

8,594,003

 

 

 

5,810,537

 

 

 

8,415,330

 

 

 

6,126,853

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period

 

$

9,166,578

 

 

$

5,436,456

 

 

$

9,166,578

 

 

$

5,436,456

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture Reports Very Strong Second-Quarter Results and Raises Business Outlook for Fiscal 2021 Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, ended Feb. 28, 2021, with revenues of $12.1 billion, an increase of 8% in U.S. dollars and 5% in local currency over the same period last year. Revenue growth …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Accenture Invests in Arabesque S-Ray to Expand Analytics Capabilities for Clients Seeking Growth ...
Kandi America Expands Product Categories, Launches NEV Models
Upstart to Acquire Prodigy Software, a Leading Automotive Retail Software Provider
Walmart Empowering Individuals with Access to Digital Health Records in Partnership with The ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug Power ...
Largo Resources Announces Strong 2020 Financial Results Following Transformative Year; Focused on ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Google Cloud Platform System Integrators 2021
17.03.21
Accenture Invests in Arabesque S-Ray to Expand Analytics Capabilities for Clients Seeking Growth from Sustainability
17.03.21
Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 18, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
15.03.21
The Circular Economy Can Help Reduce Vehicle Lifetime Emissions by up to 75% by 2030, according to Accenture and the World Economic Forum
15.03.21
Decarbonization of European Heavy Industrial Companies Could Generate More than 200 Billion Euros Annually by 2030, According to Accenture Research
12.03.21
Bank Boardrooms Continue to Lack Technology Experience, Accenture Report Reveals
10.03.21
Accenture Completes Acquisition of Imaginea to Expand its Global Cloud First Capabilities
10.03.21
Accenture Acquires fable+ to Expand Capabilities in Analytics-Driven Transformation and Workplace Cultures
03.03.21
Accenture Acquires REPL to Expand Retail Technology and Supply Chain Capabilities
02.03.21
Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 18, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results