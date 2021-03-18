Accenture Reports Very Strong Second-Quarter Results and Raises Business Outlook for Fiscal 2021

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, ended Feb. 28, 2021, with revenues of $12.1 billion, an increase of 8% in U.S. dollars and 5% in local currency over the same period last year. Revenue growth for the quarter was reduced approximately 2 percentage points by a decline in revenues from reimbursable travel costs.

Q2 FY21 Earnings Infographic (Graphic: Business Wire)

GAAP diluted earnings per share were $2.23, a 17% increase from $1.91 for the second quarter last year, including gains on an investment of $0.21 and $0.07, respectively. On an adjusted basis, EPS of $2.03 increased 10% from $1.84 for the second quarter last year.

Operating income was $1.65 billion, an 11% increase over the same period last year, and operating margin was 13.7%, an expansion of 30 basis points.

New bookings for the quarter were a record $16.0 billion, with record bookings in both consulting and outsourcing, at $8.0 billion each.

The company also announced a one-time bonus, equal to one week of base pay, for its people below managing director. This bonus recognizes the exceptional contributions and dedication of all Accenture people to its clients during this challenging year.

Julie Sweet, Accenture’s chief executive officer, said, “With our outstanding second-quarter financial results, we have returned to overall pre-pandemic growth ahead of expectations while continuing to take market share faster than before the pandemic. We have seen another quarter of strong, broad-based demand for our services across geographic markets and industries, and delivered record new bookings as well as excellent profitability and free cash flow.

“Our performance reflects the power of our laser focus on creating client value and being a trusted partner, incredibly talented people and unwavering commitment to inclusion and diversity, strong ecosystem partnerships, and the substantial investments we have made year in and year out since we set out to be the leader in digital, cloud and security and continuous innovation. We are proud to be helping our clients not only recover and rebuild but also reimagine their futures.”

Financial Review

Revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $12.09 billion, compared with $11.14 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of 8% in U.S. dollars and 5% in local currency, including a reduction of approximately 2 percentage points from a decline in revenues from reimbursable travel costs. Revenues were approximately $140 million above the top end of the company’s guided range of $11.55 billion to $11.95 billion. The foreign-exchange impact for the quarter was approximately positive 3%, consistent with the assumption provided in the company’s first-quarter earnings release.

Consulting revenues for the quarter were $6.44 billion, an increase of 4% in U.S. dollars and 1% in local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020, including a reduction of approximately 3 percentage points from a decline in revenues from reimbursable travel costs.

Outsourcing revenues were $5.65 billion, an increase of 14% in U.S. dollars and 11% in local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

GAAP diluted EPS for the quarter were $2.23, a 17% increase from $1.91 for the second quarter last year, including pre-tax gains on an investment of $151 million, or $0.21 per share, and $53 million, or $0.07 per share, respectively. Excluding these gains, adjusted EPS for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $2.03, a 10% increase from $1.84 for the second quarter last year. The $0.19 increase in EPS on an adjusted basis reflects:

a $0.21 increase from higher revenue and operating results; and

a $0.01 increase from a lower share count;

partially offset by

a $0.01 decrease from a higher effective tax rate;

a $0.01 decrease from lower non-operating income; and

a $0.01 decrease from higher income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of revenues) for the quarter was 29.7%, compared with 30.2% for the second quarter last year. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the quarter were $1.94 billion, or 16.1% of revenues, compared with $1.87 billion, or 16.8% of revenues, for the second quarter last year.

Operating income for the quarter increased 11%, to $1.65 billion, or 13.7% of revenues, compared with $1.49 billion, or 13.4% of revenues, for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

The company’s effective tax rate for the quarter was 17.1%, compared with 17.1% for the second quarter last year. Excluding the investment gains and the related tax expense of $19 million and $9 million, respectively, the effective tax rate for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was 17.5%, compared with 17.1% for the second quarter last year.

Net income for the quarter was $1.46 billion, compared with $1.25 billion for the second quarter last year. Excluding after-tax investment gains of $133 million and $44 million, respectively, net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $1.33 billion, compared with $1.21 billion for the second quarter last year.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $2.53 billion, and property and equipment additions were $93 million. Free cash flow, defined as operating cash flow net of property and equipment additions, was $2.44 billion. For the same period last year, operating cash flow was $1.53 billion; property and equipment additions were $165 million; and free cash flow was $1.37 billion.

Days services outstanding, or DSOs, were 34 days at Feb. 28, 2021, compared with 35 days at Aug. 31, 2020 and 39 days at Feb. 29, 2020.

Accenture’s total cash balance at Feb. 28, 2021 was $9.2 billion, compared with $8.4 billion at Aug. 31, 2020.

New Bookings

New bookings for the second quarter were a record $16.0 billion, a 13% increase from the second quarter last year.

Consulting and outsourcing new bookings were each a record $8.0 billion.

Revenues by Geographic Market

Revenues by geographic market were as follows:

North America: $5.63 billion, an increase of 7% in both U.S. dollars and local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Europe: $4.03 billion, an increase of 11% in U.S. dollars and 3% in local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Growth Markets: $2.43 billion, an increase of 8% in U.S. dollars and 6% in local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Revenues by Industry Group

Revenues by industry group were as follows:

Communications, Media & Technology: $2.48 billion, an increase of 11% in U.S. dollars and 9% in local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Financial Services: $2.38 billion, an increase of 14% in U.S. dollars and 10% in local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Health & Public Service: $2.26 billion, an increase of 16% in U.S. dollars and 14% in local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Products: $3.34 billion, an increase of 6% in U.S. dollars and 2% in local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Resources: $1.63 billion, a decrease of 4% in U.S. dollars and 7% in local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Returning Cash to Shareholders

Accenture continues to return cash to shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

Dividend

On Feb. 12, 2021, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per share was paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 14, 2021. These cash dividend payments totaled $561 million, bringing dividend payments for the year to date to $1.12 billion.

Accenture plc has declared another quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per share for shareholders of record at the close of business on Apr. 15, 2021. This dividend, which is payable on May 14, represents a 10% increase over the quarterly dividend rate of $0.80 per share in fiscal 2020.

Share Repurchase Activity

During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Accenture repurchased or redeemed 4.6 million shares for a total of $1.18 billion, including approximately 2.7 million shares repurchased in the open market. This brings Accenture’s total share repurchases and redemptions for the first half of fiscal 2021 to 8.0 million shares for a total of $1.95 billion, including approximately 5.5 million shares repurchased in the open market.

Accenture’s total remaining share repurchase authority at Feb. 28, 2021 was approximately $5.0 billion.

At Feb. 28, 2021, Accenture had approximately 636 million total shares outstanding.

Business Outlook

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021

Accenture expects revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 to be in the range of $12.55 billion to $12.95 billion, 10% to 13% growth in local currency, reflecting the company’s assumption of a positive 4.5% foreign-exchange impact compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Fiscal Year 2021

Accenture’s business outlook for the full 2021 fiscal year continues to assume that the foreign-exchange impact on its results in U.S. dollars will be positive 3% compared with fiscal 2020.

For fiscal 2021, the company now expects revenue growth to be in the range of 6.5% to 8.5% in local currency, compared with 4% to 6% previously, including a reduction of approximately 1 percentage point from a decline in revenues from reimbursable travel costs.

Accenture now expects operating margin for the full fiscal year to be in the range of 15.0% to 15.1%, compared with 14.8% to 15.0% previously, an expansion of 30 to 40 basis points from fiscal 2020.

The company continues to expect its annual effective tax rate to be in the range of 23.0% to 25.0%.

The company now expects GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $8.67 to $8.85, compared with $8.17 to $8.40 previously. Excluding gains on an investment of $0.35 in fiscal 2021 and $0.43 in fiscal 2020, the company expects adjusted fiscal 2021 EPS to be in the range of $8.32 to $8.50, an increase of 12% to 14% over adjusted fiscal 2020 EPS of $7.46.

For fiscal 2021, the company now expects operating cash flow to be in the range of $7.65 billion to $8.15 billion, compared with $6.65 billion to $7.15 billion previously; continues to expect property and equipment additions to be $650 million; and now expects free cash flow to be in the range of $7.0 billion to $7.5 billion, compared with $6.0 billion to $6.5 billion previously.

The company now expects to return at least $5.8 billion in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, compared with at least $5.3 billion previously.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This news release includes certain non-GAAP financial information as defined by Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G. Pursuant to the requirements of this regulation, reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial information to Accenture’s financial statements as prepared under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) are included in this press release. Financial results “in local currency” are calculated by restating current-period activity into U.S. dollars using the comparable prior-year period’s foreign-currency exchange rates. Accenture’s management believes providing investors with this information gives additional insights into Accenture’s results of operations. While Accenture’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures herein are useful in evaluating Accenture’s operations, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Accenture provides full-year revenue guidance on a local-currency basis and not in U.S. dollars because the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations could vary significantly from the company’s stated assumptions.

Accenture plc

Consolidated Income Statements

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended February 28,

2021 % of

Revenues February 29,

2020 % of

Revenues February 28,

2021 % of

Revenues February 29,

2020 % of

Revenues REVENUES: Revenues $ 12,088,125 100.0 % $ 11,141,505 100.0 % $ 23,850,310 100.0 % $ 22,500,463 100.0 % OPERATING EXPENSES: Cost of services 8,492,893 70.3 % 7,782,334 69.8 % 16,356,782 68.6 % 15,493,533 68.9 % Sales and marketing 1,139,486 9.4 % 1,162,653 10.4 % 2,366,662 9.9 % 2,353,776 10.5 % General and administrative costs 802,231 6.6 % 707,573 6.4 % 1,582,682 6.6 % 1,396,946 6.2 % Total operating expenses 10,434,610 9,652,560 20,306,126 19,244,255 OPERATING INCOME 1,653,515 13.7 % 1,488,945 13.4 % 3,544,184 14.9 % 3,256,208 14.5 % Interest income 8,407 21,386 19,092 48,805 Interest expense (8,922 ) (8,567 ) (17,776 ) (14,041 ) Other income (expense), net 109,443 7,792 203,810 19,231 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,762,443 14.6 % 1,509,556 13.5 % 3,749,310 15.7 % 3,310,203 14.7 % Income tax expense 300,950 257,474 765,760 682,953 NET INCOME 1,461,493 12.1 % 1,252,082 11.2 % 2,983,550 12.5 % 2,627,250 11.7 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in Accenture Canada Holdings Inc. (1,602 ) (1,532 ) (3,302 ) (3,273 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests – other (1) (19,032 ) (15,810 ) (39,113 ) (32,269 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ACCENTURE PLC $ 1,440,859 11.9 % $ 1,234,740 11.1 % $ 2,941,135 12.3 % $ 2,591,708 11.5 % CALCULATION OF EARNINGS PER SHARE: Net income attributable to Accenture plc $ 1,440,859 $ 1,234,740 $ 2,941,135 $ 2,591,708 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in Accenture Canada Holdings Inc. (2) 1,602 1,532 3,302 3,273 Net income for diluted earnings per share calculation $ 1,442,461 $ 1,236,272 $ 2,944,437 $ 2,594,981 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 2.27 $ 1.94 $ 4.63 $ 4.07 Diluted $ 2.23 $ 1.91 $ 4.55 $ 4.00 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES: Basic 635,993,980 637,485,626 635,137,704 636,594,169 Diluted 646,321,916 648,833,880 646,803,693 649,210,807 Cash dividends per share $ 0.88 $ 0.80 $ 1.76 $ 1.60

(1) Comprised primarily of noncontrolling interest attributable to the noncontrolling shareholders of Avanade, Inc. (2) Diluted earnings per share assumes the exchange of all Accenture Canada Holdings Inc. exchangeable shares for Accenture plc Class A ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis. The income effect does not take into account “Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — other,” since those shares are not redeemable or exchangeable for Accenture plc Class A ordinary shares.

Accenture plc

Summary of Revenues

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Percent

Increase (Decrease)

U.S.

Dollars Percent

Increase (Decrease)

Local

Currency February 28, 2021 February 29, 2020 GEOGRAPHIC MARKETS North America $ 5,631,968 $ 5,257,431 7 % 7 % Europe 4,030,043 3,628,625 11 3 Growth Markets 2,426,114 2,255,449 8 6 Total Revenues $ 12,088,125 $ 11,141,505 8 % 5 % INDUSTRY GROUPS (1) Communications, Media & Technology $ 2,480,169 $ 2,239,391 11 % 9 % Financial Services 2,377,555 2,086,642 14 10 Health & Public Service 2,261,901 1,948,379 16 14 Products 3,340,894 3,164,954 6 2 Resources 1,627,606 1,702,139 (4 ) (7 ) Total Revenues $ 12,088,125 $ 11,141,505 8 % 5 % TYPE OF WORK Consulting $ 6,439,392 $ 6,171,303 4 % 1 % Outsourcing 5,648,733 4,970,202 14 11 Total Revenues $ 12,088,125 $ 11,141,505 8 % 5 %

Six Months Ended Percent

Increase (Decrease)

U.S.

Dollars Percent

Increase (Decrease)

Local

Currency February 28, 2021 February 29, 2020 GEOGRAPHIC MARKETS North America $ 11,112,931 $ 10,545,243 5 % 5 % Europe 7,997,451 7,418,282 8 1 Growth Markets 4,739,928 4,536,938 4 5 Total Revenues $ 23,850,310 $ 22,500,463 6 % 4 % INDUSTRY GROUPS (1) Communications, Media & Technology $ 4,813,814 $ 4,484,861 7 % 6 % Financial Services 4,723,846 4,276,749 10 7 Health & Public Service 4,473,790 3,917,593 14 13 Products 6,547,019 6,384,969 3 (1 ) Resources 3,291,841 3,436,291 (4 ) (6 ) Total Revenues $ 23,850,310 $ 22,500,463 6 % 4 % TYPE OF WORK Consulting $ 12,771,964 $ 12,548,554 2 % (1 )% Outsourcing 11,078,346 9,951,909 11 9 Total Revenues $ 23,850,310 $ 22,500,463 6 % 4 %

(1) Effective September 1, 2020, we revised the reporting of our industry groups to include amounts previously reported in Other. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with the current period presentation.

Accenture plc

Operating Income by Geographic Market

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended February 28, 2021 February 29, 2020 Operating

Income Operating

Margin Operating

Income Operating

Margin Increase

(Decrease) North America $ 772,144 14 % $ 732,245 14 % $ 39,899 Europe 502,933 12 382,924 11 120,009 Growth Markets 378,438 16 373,776 17 4,662 Total Operating Income $ 1,653,515 13.7 % $ 1,488,945 13.4 % $ 164,570

Six Months Ended February 28, 2021 February 29, 2020 Operating

Income Operating

Margin Operating

Income Operating

Margin Increase

(Decrease) North America $ 1,660,953 15 % $ 1,560,652 15 % $ 100,301 Europe 1,132,363 14 941,875 13 190,488 Growth Markets 750,868 16 753,681 17 (2,813 ) Total Operating Income $ 3,544,184 14.9 % $ 3,256,208 14.5 % $ 287,976

Accenture plc

Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share, as Reported (GAAP), to Net Income and

Diluted Earnings Per Share, as Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended February 28, 2021 February 29, 2020 As Reported

(GAAP) Investment

Gains (1) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) As Reported

GAAP) Investment

Gains (1) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Income before income taxes $ 1,762,443 $ (151,309) $ 1,611,134 $ 1,509,556 $ (52,700) $ 1,456,856 Income tax expense 300,950 (18,534) 282,416 257,474 (8,549) 248,925 Net Income $ 1,461,493 $ (133) $ 1,329 $ 1,252,082 $ (44,151) $ 1,207,931 Effective tax rate 17.1 % 17.5 % 17.1 % 17.1 % Diluted earnings per share $ 2.23 $ (0.21) $ 2.03 $ 1.91 $ (0.07) $ 1.84

Six Months Ended February 28, 2021 February 29, 2020 As Reported

(GAAP) Investment

Gains (1) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) As Reported

(GAAP) Investment

Gains (1) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Income before income taxes $ 3,749,310 $ (271,009) $ 3,478,301 $ 3,310,203 $ (113,192) $ 3,197,011 Income tax expense 765,760 (41,440) 724,320 682,953 (18,732) 664,221 Net Income $ 2,983,550 $ (229,569) $ 2,753,981 $ 2,627,250 $ (94,460) $ 2,532,790 Effective tax rate 20.4 % 20.8 % 20.6 % 20.8 % Diluted earnings per share $ 4.55 $ (0.35) $ 4.20 $ 4.00 $ (0.15) $ 3.85 Amounts in table may not total due to rounding.

(1) Represents gains related to our investment in Duck Creek Technologies.

Accenture plc

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands of U.S. dollars) February 28, 2021 August 31, 2020 ASSETS (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,166,578 $ 8,415,330 Short-term investments 3,518 94,309 Receivables and contract assets 8,725,392 7,846,892 Other current assets 1,665,232 1,393,225 Total current assets 19,560,720 17,749,756 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Contract assets 44,485 43,257 Investments 306,162 324,514 Property and equipment, net 1,500,781 1,545,568 Lease assets 3,145,755 3,183,346 Goodwill 8,752,119 7,709,820 Other non-current assets 6,675,379 6,522,332 Total non-current assets 20,424,681 19,328,837 TOTAL ASSETS $ 39,985,401 $ 37,078,593 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt and bank borrowings $ 9,040 $ 7,820 Accounts payable 1,740,395 1,349,874 Deferred revenues 4,181,625 3,636,741 Accrued payroll and related benefits 5,551,999 5,083,950 Lease liabilities 733,082 756,057 Other accrued liabilities 1,874,527 1,828,148 Total current liabilities 14,090,668 12,662,590 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 59,323 54,052 Lease liabilities 2,672,945 2,667,584 Other non-current liabilities 4,320,038 4,195,194 Total non-current liabilities 7,052,306 6,916,830 Total Accenture plc shareholders’ equity 18,308,027 17,000,536 Noncontrolling interests 534,400 498,637 Total shareholders’ equity 18,842,427 17,499,173 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 39,985,401 $ 37,078,593

Accenture plc Consolidated Cash Flows Statements (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended February 28,

2021 February 29,

2020 February 28,

2021 February 29,

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1,461,493 $ 1,252,082 $ 2,983,550 $ 2,627,250 Depreciation, amortization and other 457,775 442,116 925,975 841,574 Share-based compensation expense 424,892 372,305 736,213 647,234 Change in assets and liabilities/other, net 190,561 (535,862 ) (508,172 ) (1,798,506 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,534,721 1,530,641 4,137,566 2,317,552 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (92,510 ) (165,370 ) (185,625 ) (260,433 ) Purchases of businesses and investments, net of cash acquired (611,332 ) (474,456 ) (1,115,175 ) (584,304 ) Proceeds from the sale of businesses and investments 261,140 40,000 410,142 79,200 Other investing, net 3,347 2,537 4,896 2,355 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (439,355 ) (597,289 ) (885,762 ) (763,182 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares 208,195 200,000 547,086 500,400 Purchases of shares (1,184,586 ) (970,056 ) (1,953,481 ) (1,699,267 ) Cash dividends paid (561,042 ) (511,238 ) (1,119,094 ) (1,019,619 ) Other financing, net (9,300 ) (7,982 ) (20,695 ) (19,014 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,546,733 ) (1,289,276 ) (2,546,184 ) (2,237,500 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 23,942 (18,157 ) 45,628 (7,267 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 572,575 (374,081 ) 751,248 (690,397 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 8,594,003 5,810,537 8,415,330 6,126,853 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 9,166,578 $ 5,436,456 $ 9,166,578 $ 5,436,456

