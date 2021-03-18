Norwegian Finans Holding ASA Capital Markets Day and Financial Targets towards 2023 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 18.03.2021, 11:30 | 37 | 0 | 0 18.03.2021, 11:30 | Bank Norwegian hosts its Capital Markets Day today at 12:00 – 15.00 CET. Please find attached the presentation materials for the capital markets day, including new Financial Targets for Norwegian Finans Holding ASA. The following Financial Targets will be presented: Long term profitable lending growth – CAGR above 10% by end 2023 ROE above 20 % in 2023 Distribute excess capital Prioritize growth Deliver on dividend policy (30-60%) through cash dividend and share buy-back. For further information and to follow the webcast live, please visit our website: https://www.banknorwegian.no/om-oss/capital-markets-day-2021/ Contact persons: CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Attachment Bank Norwegian Capital Markets Day 18 March 2021





