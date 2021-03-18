 

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to Hold 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call on March 25

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) announces it will report financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2020 after market close on Thursday, March 25, 2021 and will hold an investment community conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Date/Time:

Thursday, March 25, 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

 

 

Pre-Registration:

Participants can pre-register for the conference call here:

 

 

 

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

 

 

Dial In:

Those who choose not to pre-register can access the live conference by dialing the following and requesting the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals call:

 

866-777-2509 from within the U.S.

 

412-317-5413 from outside the U.S.

The live call also will be available at http://novabay.com/investors/events. A replay of the call will be available beginning two hours after its completion through April 15, 2021 by dialing 877-344-7529 from within the U.S., 855-669-9658 from Canada or 412-317-0088 from outside the U.S., and entering conference ID 10152832. The call will also be archived at http://novabay.com/investors/events.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Going Beyond Antibiotics

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focusing high-quality, differentiated, anti-infective consumer products: Avenova, the premier antimicrobial lid and lash spray, CelleRx Clinical Reset, a breakthrough product in the beauty category, and NeutroPhase Skin and Wound Cleanser for wound healing. NovaBay’s products are formulated with its patented, pure, stable, pharmaceutical-grade hypochlorous acid that replicates the antimicrobial chemicals used by white blood cells to fight infection. NovaBay’s hypochlorous acid products do not cause stinging or irritation, are non-toxic and non-sensitizing, making them completely safe for regular use. Avenova is the only commercial hypochlorous acid lid and lash spray product clinically proven to reduce bacterial load on ocular skin surfaces, thus effectively addressing the underlying cause of bacterial dry eye.

