TELUS International Ranked a Leader in NelsonHall Social Media CX Services NEAT Assessment

“Social media customer care is the most widely used service, with clients targeting improved customer satisfaction as a top priority. TELUS International’s large-scale investments in content moderation and data annotation services highlight a strategic approach to address the market’s needs,” said Ivan Kotzev, Lead Analyst, CX Services at NelsonHall. “Notable is TELUS International’s strategic presence in social media services for the expanding and increasingly regulated German/DACH markets and its abilities to support multilingual programs at scale. A highlight is also its sector expertise in the high-growth shared economy, online dating and gaming sectors, and a strong employee resilience and wellbeing practice for content moderators.”

TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands, today announced it has been named a Leader in NelsonHall’s Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for Social Media CX Services . TELUS International was ranked a Leader across all three areas evaluated: content moderation and trust and safety; online reputation management; and customer care and sales.

With billions of people around the world actively using social media channels and user-generated content growing at an exponential rate, brands nowadays must have effective, multilingual monitoring tools to properly manage their online reputation and keep their customers safe. This in turn promotes improved user experiences that drive growth and revenue.

“In today’s post-pandemic world, with the majority of customer interactions taking place online and through digital channels, elements such as online reputation, customer care, and data privacy and security have become among the most vital aspects of a brand’s overall customer experience,” said Peter Kloibhofer, Customer Relations Manager at TELUS International. “This significant Leader ranking by NelsonHall reflects our company’s dedication to working closely and collaboratively with our clients to provide the best mix of human intervention and technology automation to meet their specific business needs. It also recognizes our significant investments in our team members’ well-being and our next-gen capabilities to ensure we are continuously innovating and improving the services we deliver.”

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions that include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. Learn more at: www.telusinternational.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

