Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP), has declared cash distributions of $0.5625 per unit on the Partnership’s Series A preferred units (NYSE:TGP PR A) and $0.5313 per unit on the Partnership’s Series B preferred units (NYSE:TGP PR B) for the period from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021. The cash distributions are payable on April 15, 2021 to all unitholders of record as at March 31, 2021.



Teekay LNG’s preferred unit distributions are reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.