 

Garmin and Tacx announce 2021 professional cycling team and athlete sponsorships

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 12:00  |  18   |   |   

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), alongside Tacx, today announced sponsorship of more than 20 professional cycling teams and hundreds of professional runners, cyclists and triathletes for 2021.

“We are thrilled to welcome these new athletes to the Garmin-Tacx family and have them represent our company while competing around the world,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of global consumer marketing. “These runners, cyclists and triathletes chose Garmin and Tacx for our innovative products and technology, and we’re excited to be part of their success on race day.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Garmin Ltd!
Long
Basispreis 103,42€
Hebel 5,55
Ask 1,82
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 148,30€
Hebel 5,49
Ask 2,01
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Professional cycling teams

Joining men’s and women’s WorldTour and mountain/enduro biking teams and their world champion cyclists, Garmin and Tacx are thrilled to welcome Team Jumbo-Visma’s new women’s team to the 2021 roster. The team is comprised of 12 riders, including Marianne Vos, an Olympic and world champion cyclist.

Professional cycling teams sponsored by both Garmin and Tacx are listed below.

  • Astana — Premier Tech
  • CANYON//SRAM Racing
  • CST PostNL Bafang MTB Racing Team
  • CUBE Actionteam
  • EF Education-NIPPO
  • Liv Racing
  • Lotto Soudal (M/F/Development)
  • SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing Team
  • SEG Racing Academy
  • Team BikeExchange (M/F)
  • Team Jumbo-Visma (M/F/Development)
  • Team Qhubeka ASSOS
  • Team SD Worx
  • Team Total Direct Energie
  • Trek Factory Racing MTB

Tacx continues to sponsor Deceuninck — Quick-Step, while Garmin-sponsored teams include CLIF Pro Team, Groupama-FDJ, Movistar Team (M/F) and INEOS Grenadiers.

Professional athletes

Garmin is pleased to welcome 2018 UTMB-CCC Ultra trail running winner Tom Evans, XCM World Champion Tiago Ferreira, track cyclist and Trans-Kansas record holder Ashton Lambie, and XCO National Champion Keegan Swenson.

The new athletes will join hundreds of world-class competitors, including three-time Ironman World Champion Mirinda Carfrae, 2019 Ironman World Champion Anne Haug, two-time Ironman World Champion Patrick Lange, Ironman 70.3 World Champion Holly Lawrence, three-time World Triathlon Series winner Mario Mola, three-time European Champion and Ironman World Championship qualifier Giulio Molinari, ETU Sprint Triathlon and ETU Olympic distance Triathlon Champion Joao Pereira, International Mountain Bike Hall of Fame inductee and “Queen of Pain” Rebecca Rusch, and eight-time XCO World Champion Nino Schurter.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Garmin and Tacx announce 2021 professional cycling team and athlete sponsorships Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), alongside Tacx, today announced sponsorship of more than 20 professional cycling teams and hundreds of professional runners, cyclists and triathletes for 2021. “We are thrilled to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Accenture Invests in Arabesque S-Ray to Expand Analytics Capabilities for Clients Seeking Growth ...
Kandi America Expands Product Categories, Launches NEV Models
Upstart to Acquire Prodigy Software, a Leading Automotive Retail Software Provider
Walmart Empowering Individuals with Access to Digital Health Records in Partnership with The ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug Power ...
Largo Resources Announces Strong 2020 Financial Results Following Transformative Year; Focused on ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Garmin expands its Approach with a new lineup of GPS devices to help golfers improve their game
10.03.21
Garmin enters the powersports market with an all-new off-road product assortment
03.03.21
Garmin Autoland named 2020 finalist for esteemed Robert J. Collier Trophy
25.02.21
Garmin Autoland honored with prestigious FLYING Magazine Editors’ Choice Award
17.02.21
Garmin reports fourth quarter results
16.02.21
Endurance athletes can now go the distance with Garmin Enduro, the GPS multisport watch with superior battery life

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.09.20
33
Garmin - Valueaktie oder dem Untergang geweiht?