Garmin and Tacx announce 2021 professional cycling team and athlete sponsorships

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), alongside Tacx, today announced sponsorship of more than 20 professional cycling teams and hundreds of professional runners, cyclists and triathletes for 2021.

“We are thrilled to welcome these new athletes to the Garmin-Tacx family and have them represent our company while competing around the world,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of global consumer marketing. “These runners, cyclists and triathletes chose Garmin and Tacx for our innovative products and technology, and we’re excited to be part of their success on race day.”