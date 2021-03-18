Garmin and Tacx announce 2021 professional cycling team and athlete sponsorships
Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), alongside Tacx, today announced sponsorship of more than 20 professional cycling teams and hundreds of professional runners, cyclists and triathletes for 2021.
“We are thrilled to welcome these new athletes to the Garmin-Tacx family and have them represent our company while competing around the world,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of global consumer marketing. “These runners, cyclists and triathletes chose Garmin and Tacx for our innovative products and technology, and we’re excited to be part of their success on race day.”
Professional cycling teams
Joining men’s and women’s WorldTour and mountain/enduro biking teams and their world champion cyclists, Garmin and Tacx are thrilled to welcome Team Jumbo-Visma’s new women’s team to the 2021 roster. The team is comprised of 12 riders, including Marianne Vos, an Olympic and world champion cyclist.
Professional cycling teams sponsored by both Garmin and Tacx are listed below.
- Astana — Premier Tech
- CANYON//SRAM Racing
- CST PostNL Bafang MTB Racing Team
- CUBE Actionteam
- EF Education-NIPPO
- Liv Racing
- Lotto Soudal (M/F/Development)
- SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing Team
- SEG Racing Academy
- Team BikeExchange (M/F)
- Team Jumbo-Visma (M/F/Development)
- Team Qhubeka ASSOS
- Team SD Worx
- Team Total Direct Energie
- Trek Factory Racing MTB
Tacx continues to sponsor Deceuninck — Quick-Step, while Garmin-sponsored teams include CLIF Pro Team, Groupama-FDJ, Movistar Team (M/F) and INEOS Grenadiers.
Professional athletes
Garmin is pleased to welcome 2018 UTMB-CCC Ultra trail running winner Tom Evans, XCM World Champion Tiago Ferreira, track cyclist and Trans-Kansas record holder Ashton Lambie, and XCO National Champion Keegan Swenson.
The new athletes will join hundreds of world-class competitors, including three-time Ironman World Champion Mirinda Carfrae, 2019 Ironman World Champion Anne Haug, two-time Ironman World Champion Patrick Lange, Ironman 70.3 World Champion Holly Lawrence, three-time World Triathlon Series winner Mario Mola, three-time European Champion and Ironman World Championship qualifier Giulio Molinari, ETU Sprint Triathlon and ETU Olympic distance Triathlon Champion Joao Pereira, International Mountain Bike Hall of Fame inductee and “Queen of Pain” Rebecca Rusch, and eight-time XCO World Champion Nino Schurter.
