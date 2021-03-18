 

Hisense TVs Certified WiSA Ready, WiSA’s Interoperability Standard Becoming Must-Have Feature for Smart TVs

WiSA LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced a global collaboration with rapidly growing TV brand Hisense in which the brand’s premier 2021 TV models have been certified WiSA Ready. This allows for a quick and simple connection to all WiSA USB transmitters and WiSA Certified Speakers to create amazing and immersive home cinema systems. Hisense joins numerous WiSA member brands, including LG, Skyworth, Bang & Olufsen, and more who are implementing integrated wireless technology into meaningful product lines and launches.

“Hisense is proud to be pushing the performance envelopes of video and audio with the launch of our 2021 North America TV models,” said David Gold, President of Hisense America. “WiSA continues to lead the emerging wireless audio category and we are proud to achieve WiSA Ready Certification and deliver solutions that will provide amazing, convenient, and immersive entertainment experiences for millions of consumers.”

Hisense is the fifth leading TV brand in the U.S. and the fastest growing among the top five TV brands in the U.S., by units*. The company’s continued growth and rapid rise in rankings is a testament to its success in the U.S. Their award-winning product lineup was well-received in 2020 and Hisense is continuing to build on its high-performing and high-quality products by bringing even more options to the market in 2021 for consumers to have a premium viewing experience.

“We are very excited to announce the WiSA Ready Certification of these amazing TVs from Hisense,” said Tony Ostrom, President of WiSA. “As the smart TV continues to solidify itself as the center of the home entertainment experience, it is critical for these multifunctional devices to own the front end of great audio performances. WiSA Ready TVs can be seamlessly connected to transmitters and speakers to create immersive sound with direct control from the TV. This is a huge step forward in simplifying the pursuit of bringing outstanding cinema quality entertainment into the home.”

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information about Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

About Hisense USA Corporation and Hisense Company, LTD.

Hisense USA Corporation is a subsidiary of Hisense Company, Ltd., established in 1969 and headquartered in Qingdao, China. Hisense USA Corporation offers an innovative range of technology products that disrupt the consumer electronics industry, challenge the competition and provide significant value to consumers. To learn more contact Max Borges Agency for Hisense at hisense@maxborgesagency.com.

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

2021 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and WiSA Certified are trademarks and certification marks of WiSA, LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.



