REX American Resources to Report Fiscal 2020 Q4 Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 25

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX), a leading ethanol company, announced today that it will report its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, March 25, pre-market and will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results.

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 212/231-2920 (domestic and international callers). Participants can also listen to a live webcast of the call on the REX website at www.rexamerican.com/Corp/Page4.aspx. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the live event at www.rexamerican.com/Corp/Page4.aspx.