REX American Resources to Report Fiscal 2020 Q4 Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 25
REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX), a leading ethanol company, announced today that it will report its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, March 25, pre-market and will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results.
To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 212/231-2920 (domestic and international callers). Participants can also listen to a live webcast of the call on the REX website at www.rexamerican.com/Corp/Page4.aspx. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the live event at www.rexamerican.com/Corp/Page4.aspx.
About REX American Resources Corporation
REX American Resources has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 605 million gallons of ethanol over the twelve-month period ended October 31, 2020. REX’s effective ownership of the trailing twelve-month gallons shipped (for the twelve months ended October 31, 2020) by the ethanol production facilities in which it has ownership interests was approximately 220 million gallons. In addition, the Company acquired a refined coal operation in August 2017. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005071/en/
