Dollar General Announces Retirement of Mike Kindy

Mike Kindy, Dollar General's EVP/Global Supply Chain, to retire on April 15, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Mike’s retirement comes after an outstanding career marked by exceptional leadership in supply chain innovation and operational excellence,” said Jeff Owen, Dollar General’s chief operating officer. “The entire Dollar General leadership team is extremely grateful for Mike’s contributions for the past 13 years. We recognize Mike’s dedication and achievements and wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter.”

Kindy first joined Dollar General in 2008 as vice president of distribution and has served as executive vice president of global supply chain since 2018. During his tenure with the Company, he drove tremendous expansion, highlighted by the addition of nine traditional distribution centers, the inception of the DG Fresh supply chain that now includes 10 DG Fresh facilities, and the creation of the DG Private Fleet network that now includes more than 550 drivers.

Tony Zuazo will be promoted to executive vice president of global supply chain upon Mike Kindy’s retirement. Zuazo joined DG in 2010 as senior director of inventory and planning systems and has held positions of increasing authority since that time, serving most recently as senior vice president of inventory and transportation. Tony holds a bachelor’s degree from Belmont University.

Additionally, Rod West has been promoted to senior vice president, distribution. Rod joined DG in 2005 as vice president of process improvement and has led initiatives in finance, merchandising, store operations and most recently in supply chain where, beginning in 2019, he led the DG Fresh initiative from concept through design and implementation. He holds bachelor’s degrees from Clark Atlanta University and from Georgia Tech. He also received a Master of Business Administration from the Goizueta School of Business at Emory University.

“We are always excited to announce internal promotions,” added Owen. “Tony and Rod are two outstanding leaders that each respectively bring a wealth of leadership, knowledge and experience to the supply chain team. We are confident they will help continue to drive our organization forward, and we congratulate them as they embark on new Dollar General leadership roles.”

