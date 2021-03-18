 

Dollar General Announces Retirement of Mike Kindy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 12:10  |  15   |   |   

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) today announced the planned retirement of Mike Kindy, the Company’s executive vice president of global supply chain, effective April 15, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005115/en/

Mike Kindy, Dollar General's EVP/Global Supply Chain, to retire on April 15, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mike Kindy, Dollar General's EVP/Global Supply Chain, to retire on April 15, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Mike’s retirement comes after an outstanding career marked by exceptional leadership in supply chain innovation and operational excellence,” said Jeff Owen, Dollar General’s chief operating officer. “The entire Dollar General leadership team is extremely grateful for Mike’s contributions for the past 13 years. We recognize Mike’s dedication and achievements and wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter.”

Kindy first joined Dollar General in 2008 as vice president of distribution and has served as executive vice president of global supply chain since 2018. During his tenure with the Company, he drove tremendous expansion, highlighted by the addition of nine traditional distribution centers, the inception of the DG Fresh supply chain that now includes 10 DG Fresh facilities, and the creation of the DG Private Fleet network that now includes more than 550 drivers.

Tony Zuazo will be promoted to executive vice president of global supply chain upon Mike Kindy’s retirement. Zuazo joined DG in 2010 as senior director of inventory and planning systems and has held positions of increasing authority since that time, serving most recently as senior vice president of inventory and transportation. Tony holds a bachelor’s degree from Belmont University.

Additionally, Rod West has been promoted to senior vice president, distribution. Rod joined DG in 2005 as vice president of process improvement and has led initiatives in finance, merchandising, store operations and most recently in supply chain where, beginning in 2019, he led the DG Fresh initiative from concept through design and implementation. He holds bachelor’s degrees from Clark Atlanta University and from Georgia Tech. He also received a Master of Business Administration from the Goizueta School of Business at Emory University.

“We are always excited to announce internal promotions,” added Owen. “Tony and Rod are two outstanding leaders that each respectively bring a wealth of leadership, knowledge and experience to the supply chain team. We are confident they will help continue to drive our organization forward, and we congratulate them as they embark on new Dollar General leadership roles.”

For additional information, photographs or items to supplement a story, please visit the DG Newsroom by clicking here or contact the Media Relations Department at 1-877-944-DGPR (3477) or via email at dgpr@dg.com.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day. by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 17,177 stores in 46 states as of January 29, 2021. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dollar General Announces Retirement of Mike Kindy Dollar General (NYSE: DG) today announced the planned retirement of Mike Kindy, the Company’s executive vice president of global supply chain, effective April 15, 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Accenture Invests in Arabesque S-Ray to Expand Analytics Capabilities for Clients Seeking Growth ...
Kandi America Expands Product Categories, Launches NEV Models
Upstart to Acquire Prodigy Software, a Leading Automotive Retail Software Provider
Walmart Empowering Individuals with Access to Digital Health Records in Partnership with The ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug Power ...
Largo Resources Announces Strong 2020 Financial Results Following Transformative Year; Focused on ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:55 Uhr
Dollar General Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
18.02.21
Dollar General Corporation Announces Webcast of its Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
11
Dollar General – US Einzelhändler besser als Wal-Mart?