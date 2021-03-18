 

Heritage Cannabis Announces Receipt of the First Health Canada Cannabis Export License Granted for Brazil

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 12:00  |  17   |   |   

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), today announced that Health Canada has granted Heritage with the first ever license to export cannabis products from Canada to Brazil.

In December 2020, Heritage entered into an arrangement (the “Arrangement”) with CannaBR Exports Corp. (“CannaBR”), a Brazilian focused pharmaceutical CBD product importation and distribution company, for the distribution and bulk sale of formulated CBD products to the Brazilian cannabis market. The Arrangement calls for minimum order quantities agreed to by both parties, to be delivered to CannaBR’s large distribution network in Brazil with the option to establish long-term distribution contracts.

Heritage, in conjunction with CannaBR, has focused on filing and achieving approvals from the Brazil Health Authority (ANVISA) to distribute and sell various formulated CBD products in Brazil and is currently in advanced stages of product testing, enabling it to meet ANVISA’s requirements.

Through its partnership in Brazil, CannaBR already holds an import license, and with Heritage receiving its export license from Health Canada, shipments of CBD products are set to begin within a week with the intention to satisfy the ANVISA requirements. Upon achieving all necessary testing requirements, the Company will commence final negotiations to complete a long-term sales agreement with minimum order quantities.

“We are very pleased to be the first cannabis company in Canada to be granted an export license for Brazil by Health Canada,” stated, Clint Sharples, CEO of Heritage. “Our work with CannaBR is the second extension of the Company beyond the Canadian and U.S. markets, and with the Brazilian market projected to grow dynamically over the next five to seven years, we are poised to take advantage of the many opportunities in the premium CBD product space.”

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage is a cannabinoid company focused on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services. In Canada, Heritage operates through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corp., both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these subsidiaries and the Purefarma, Pura Vida, Premium 5, RAD and feelgood. brands, Heritage focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions. In the U.S., Heritage operates under Opticann Inc., a Colorado based oral and topical cannabinoid company with the rights to exclusively sell CBD and CBG products made with the patented VESIsorb drug delivery system for optimized absorption and stability. As the parent company, Heritage is focused on providing the resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP.

“Clint Sharples”

Clint Sharples

CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Heritage Cannabis Announces Receipt of the First Health Canada Cannabis Export License Granted for Brazil Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), today announced that Health Canada has granted Heritage with the first ever license to export cannabis products from Canada to Brazil. In December 2020, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Accenture Invests in Arabesque S-Ray to Expand Analytics Capabilities for Clients Seeking Growth ...
Kandi America Expands Product Categories, Launches NEV Models
Upstart to Acquire Prodigy Software, a Leading Automotive Retail Software Provider
Walmart Empowering Individuals with Access to Digital Health Records in Partnership with The ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug Power ...
Largo Resources Announces Strong 2020 Financial Results Following Transformative Year; Focused on ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Heritage Cannabis Achieves Strong Sales Growth, Reaches First Million Dollar Revenue Week
10.03.21
Heritage Cannabis Announces Manitoba to Now Carry RAD and Newly Introduced feelgood. Brands
09.03.21
Heritage Cannabis Announces the Launch of New Affordable Health and Wellness Brand feelgood. and First Delivery to B.C.
03.03.21
Heritage Cannabis Announces RAD Joins Premium 5 as Brands Available in Nova Scotia
02.03.21
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
23.02.21
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12:16 Uhr
9.671
CBD - CANNABIS - Heritage Cannabis-Holdings