 

Flower One Closes Final Tranche of its Convertible Debenture Offering Following Additional Investor Support

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 12:00  |  13   |   |   

Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Company”) (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), a leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, is pleased to announce the closing on March 17, 2021 of the third tranche of its 2021 convertible debenture offering.

“I’m truly inspired every day by the amazing work our team does at Flower One,” said Salpy Boyajian, Flower One’s Executive Vice President and Chairwoman of the Board. “The overall progress and accomplishments we have made over the last several months are a direct reflection of the strength of Flower One.”

The company has closed the final tranche of its previously announced convertible debenture unit financing (the “Offering”), raising aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$2,550,383.99 (USD$2,008,302.88) (the “Third Tranche”). The third tranche of the Offering includes the issuance of an additional 2,546 convertible debenture units (each, a “Debenture Unit”) at a price of CAD$1,000 per Debenture Unit. Together with the first and second tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued a total of 24,118 Debenture Units, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately CAD$24,134,219.89 (USD$19,004,519.88), from a number of strategic investors including JW Asset Management.

Each Debenture Unit consists of one 9.0% unsecured convertible debenture of the Company (each a “Convertible Debenture”) having a maturity date of three years from the date of issuance (the “Maturity Date”) and 1,923 common share purchase warrants (each a “Warrant” and collectively, the “Warrants”), representing a 50% warrant coverage, with each whole Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.39 at any time up to 36 months from the date of issuance. In the event that the common shares of the Company (each, a “Common Share” and collectively, the “Common Shares”) trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) at a closing price equal to or greater than CAD$0.90 for a period of twenty (20) consecutive trading days, the Company may implement an accelerated expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders of the Warrants of the accelerated expiry date and, thereafter, any unexercised Warrants will expire on the date that is ninety (90) days following the delivery of such notice.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Flower One Closes Final Tranche of its Convertible Debenture Offering Following Additional Investor Support Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Company”) (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), a leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, is pleased to announce the closing on March 17, 2021 of the third tranche of its 2021 convertible …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Accenture Invests in Arabesque S-Ray to Expand Analytics Capabilities for Clients Seeking Growth ...
Kandi America Expands Product Categories, Launches NEV Models
Upstart to Acquire Prodigy Software, a Leading Automotive Retail Software Provider
Walmart Empowering Individuals with Access to Digital Health Records in Partnership with The ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug Power ...
Largo Resources Announces Strong 2020 Financial Results Following Transformative Year; Focused on ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Flower One Advances Restructuring by Closing the Second Tranche of its Convertible Debenture Offering
02.03.21
Flower One Announces Proposed Restructuring Transaction Involving Its Convertible Debentures
23.02.21
Flower One Announces Vendor Conversions To Equity