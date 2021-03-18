Flower One Closes Final Tranche of its Convertible Debenture Offering Following Additional Investor Support

“I’m truly inspired every day by the amazing work our team does at Flower One,” said Salpy Boyajian, Flower One’s Executive Vice President and Chairwoman of the Board. “The overall progress and accomplishments we have made over the last several months are a direct reflection of the strength of Flower One.”

The company has closed the final tranche of its previously announced convertible debenture unit financing (the “Offering”), raising aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$2,550,383.99 (USD$2,008,302.88) (the “Third Tranche”). The third tranche of the Offering includes the issuance of an additional 2,546 convertible debenture units (each, a “Debenture Unit”) at a price of CAD$1,000 per Debenture Unit. Together with the first and second tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued a total of 24,118 Debenture Units, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately CAD$24,134,219.89 (USD$19,004,519.88), from a number of strategic investors including JW Asset Management.

Each Debenture Unit consists of one 9.0% unsecured convertible debenture of the Company (each a “Convertible Debenture”) having a maturity date of three years from the date of issuance (the “Maturity Date”) and 1,923 common share purchase warrants (each a “Warrant” and collectively, the “Warrants”), representing a 50% warrant coverage, with each whole Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.39 at any time up to 36 months from the date of issuance. In the event that the common shares of the Company (each, a “Common Share” and collectively, the “Common Shares”) trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) at a closing price equal to or greater than CAD$0.90 for a period of twenty (20) consecutive trading days, the Company may implement an accelerated expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders of the Warrants of the accelerated expiry date and, thereafter, any unexercised Warrants will expire on the date that is ninety (90) days following the delivery of such notice.