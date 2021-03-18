NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity

NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade or the Company) (NASDAQ: NEXT) announced today that it has agreed to sell $24.5 million of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock (Series C Preferred Stock). The Series C Preferred Stock is being issued in a private placement to funds managed by York Capital Management, Avenue Capital Group, and Bardin Hill Investment Partners. NextDecade intends to use proceeds to finalize commercial agreements needed to achieve a final investment decision on Rio Grande LNG in 2021, to advance the work of its NEXT Carbon Solutions business, including developing one of the largest carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in North America to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at Rio Grande LNG, and for general corporate purposes.

“NextDecade is pleased to solidify its balance sheet with additional development capital from existing and new institutional investors as we progress to an expected FID at Rio Grande LNG in 2021,” Matt Schatzman, NextDecade’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This preferred equity capital raise coincides with the formation of NEXT Carbon Solutions and affirms NextDecade’s leadership in efforts to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. This capital will facilitate the advancement and realization of transformative and impactful contributions that NEXT Carbon Solutions expects to make to the global energy industry and the quest toward a net-zero future.”

