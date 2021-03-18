HempFusion Wellness Enters China with Probulin Probiotics Through Alibaba Group’s Tmall Global, Reaching More Than 750 Million Potential New Consumers

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (US:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce the launch of certain products through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, LLC (“Probulin”), on Alibaba Group Holding’s Tmall Global (“Tmall”), the world’s largest cross border online marketplace reaching more than 750 million consumers in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

“This strategic launch provides us with a tremendous opportunity to reach one of the largest online consumer bases in the world and drive significant revenue for the Company,” said Jon Visser, HempFusion’s Chief Revenue Officer.

With shipments expected to begin early next week, HempFusion expects its Probulin products to be available for purchase on Tmall with a go live date currently set at March 29, 2021, ahead of one of China’s largest single day shopping extravaganzas, the mid-year 618 shopping festival, which shattered records last year with more than USD$98.52 billion in single day sales.

The Probulin products expected to be made available online through Tmall in greater China will include Total Care Immune, Total Care, Daily Care, Women’s Health, Colon Support and My Little Bugs Total Care Probiotic For Kids.

Tmall regularly engages consumers with brands through livestreaming, educational videos and group chats. “Probulin looks forward to utilizing our growing team of celebrity influencers to take advantage of these innovative, interactive opportunities to reach new consumers in a fun and entertaining way. Additionally, we look forward to launching more of our brands in China through Tmall in the near future,” continued Mr. Visser.

In 2020, health supplements and probiotics were among the most popular categories on the Tmall platform.

“Launching in China is a tremendous milestone and an unparalleled opportunity to educate the enormous Chinese market on the many health benefits of probiotics,” stated Dr. Jason Mitchell, N.D., HempFusion’s Co-Founder and CEO. “At Probulin, we stand on integrity, offering only the highest quality products and radical transparency throughout the entire process.”