 

Hexagon Agility receives third set of orders for CNG trucks from major global logistics customer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 12:05  |  27   |   |   

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, signed a master services agreement in June 2020 with a global logistics customer to deliver compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel systems for medium and heavy-duty trucks.

Hexagon Agility received its third set of orders in 2021 under this agreement, which represent an estimated total value of USD 5.9 million (approx. NOK 50 million).

Collectively the orders placed in 2021 represent an estimated total value of USD 19.4 million (approx. NOK 165 million).

"The strong momentum of orders coming in as we kick off 2021 reflect the forward leaning approach of this global logistics customer. CNG and RNG play an important role in the future of commercial trucking. Sustainable fleets makes both environmental and economic sense to deploy natural gas trucks right now - and make it possible to do so at scale," said Seung Baik, President, Hexagon Agility.

Deliveries of the fuel systems are scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2021.



For more information:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Hiva Ghiri, VP IR, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation solutions. Its product offerings include natural gas storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane, and natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at www.hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on Twitter and Linkedin.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.




This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hexagon Agility receives third set of orders for CNG trucks from major global logistics customer Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, signed a master services agreement in June 2020 with a global logistics customer to deliver compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel systems for medium and heavy-duty trucks. Hexagon Agility received its …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Tilting Balance Back to America
POET Technologies Reports Significant Progress on Super Photonics Xiamen Joint Venture
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Eldorado Gold Announces Ratification of Amended Investment Agreement by the Hellenic Republic
Digihost Announces Closing of CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement With Institutional ...
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Hexagon Purus’ receives hydrogen cylinder orders for leading gas distributors in new markets in Europe
17.03.21
Hexagon Agility receives order from global automotive manufacturer
16.03.21
Hexagon signs long-term agreement with Certarus for CNG, RNG and hydrogen solutions
10.03.21
Mandatory Notification of Trade - Options
04.03.21
MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE - OPTIONS
02.03.21
Hexagon Purus signs Joint Venture agreements with CIMC Enric for China and Southeast Asia, the world’s largest zero emission hydrogen vehicle and distribution market
02.03.21
Hexagon Agility receives another significant order from major global logistics customer for CNG trucks
01.03.21
Hexagon Agility receives additional order from major global logistics customer for CNG trucks
19.02.21
Mandatory notification of trade
19.02.21
Mandatory Notification of Trade by Primary Insider

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
858
Hexagon - Spezialist für Gasspeicher