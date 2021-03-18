 

GBT Appoints Alexis A. Thompson, M.D., M.P.H., to Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced the appointment of Alexis A. Thompson, M.D., M.P.H., a world-renowned hematologist and sickle cell disease (SCD) expert, to the company’s board of directors. Dr. Thompson, who brings decades of experience in clinical research, patient care, leadership and advocacy in hematology, will serve on the board’s research and development committee.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Alexis to our board as we continue to pursue the transformation of care in sickle cell disease,” said Ted W. Love, M.D., president and chief executive officer of GBT. “Her deep expertise in blood disorders and her commitment to addressing health equity will be invaluable as GBT continues to expand its leadership both in the United States and globally. We look forward to her extensive knowledge and innovative thought leadership that will add to our board’s diverse backgrounds and breadth of experience.”  

A board-certified pediatric hematologist, Dr. Thompson is head of the Hematology Section and director of the Comprehensive Thalassemia Program at the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, where she also serves as the A. Watson and Sarah Armour Endowed Chair for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders. In addition, Dr. Thompson is associate director for equity and minority health at the Robert H. Lurie Cancer Center and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. She has served on national advisory committees for governmental agencies as well as non-profit organizations focused on improving healthcare access, increasing workforce diversity and reducing health disparities. In 2018, Dr. Thompson served as president of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) and continues to serve on ASH’s Sickle Cell Disease Task Force.

“I’ve always wanted to make a difference, and GBT is a company that has been at the forefront of making very substantial progress on improving the lives of patients living with serious blood disorders, particularly sickle cell disease. The GBT mission to make this devastating disease a well-managed condition is one that I eagerly support,” said Dr. Thompson. “I look forward to serving on GBT’s board as the company advances innovative therapies for different facets of SCD and potentially other orphan blood diseases, improving overall care for underserved patients.”

16.03.21
GBT Expands Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline with Exclusive In-license of Two Novel Small Molecule Programs from Sanofi S.A.
08.03.21
GBT Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
02.03.21
GBT Opens 2021 ACCEL Grant Program, Providing up to $500,000 in Support to the Sickle Cell Disease Community
02.03.21
GBT Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
24.02.21
GBT Reports Recent Business Progress and Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
19.02.21
GBT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
17.02.21
GBT to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

