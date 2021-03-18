TELA Bio Announces 12-Month Analysis from BRAVO Study of OviTex for Ventral Hernia Repair

"These results continue to be outstanding and compare very favorably to results published for synthetics, resorbable synthetics, or biologics," said Antony Koblish, President and CEO of TELA Bio. "We look forward to the completion of the BRAVO trial later this year and the presentation of our full two-year dataset, which we believe will demonstrate the clinical benefits of OviTex for use in the treatment of ventral hernias."

MALVERN, Pa., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, today announced the results of the 12-month analysis from the company's post-market BRAVO study evaluating the clinical performance of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix for the treatment of ventral hernias. The data have been submitted to a medical journal for publication and demonstrate minimal postoperative surgical complications and hernia recurrence rates at 12-months with interim results up to 24-months.

The analysis includes the full patient cohort at the 12-month follow-up and an interim cohort at the 24-month follow-up. The final 12-month analysis includes 76 patients, of whom two patients experienced a recurrence, both adjacent to the original repair, with the OviTex repairs remaining intact. Fifty-one (51) patients reached the 24-month follow-up, with none experiencing a recurrence.

"The data from the BRAVO study continues to demonstrate that Ovitex is an excellent choice for the treatment of ventral hernias," said Principal Investigator Dr. George DeNoto III, MD, FACS, Director of General Surgery at St. Francis Hospital in New York. "We are encouraged by the results of the complete data set of the BRAVO study that reveal the long-term outcomes and durability surgeons are seeking when choosing a material to use in hernia repair."

