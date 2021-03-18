XPO Logistics Unveils GXO as New Company Name for Planned Spin-off of Logistics Business

Brad Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “Today, we took an exciting step forward on our path to spinning off our logistics segment. The new company is called GXO — three letters that stand for the game-changing opportunities we’re bringing to the table for customers, employees and shareholders, with a nod to our XPO heritage. GXO will take this legacy into the future as an independent public company, with countless ways to deliver logistics at full potential.”

GREENWICH, Conn., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, today announced the identity of the new company that has been created in connection with the planned spin-off of XPO’s logistics business. The company is named GXO Logistics, Inc. and will go to market with the tagline “Logistics at full potential.” The company made its debut with a video introduction that showcases its logo and message.

Fueled by years of investment in technology as part of XPO, GXO will be in a strong position to capitalize on the logistics industry’s predominant secular tailwinds: the growth in e-commerce and omnichannel retail, fast-growing customer demand for automation and digital capabilities, and a shift toward outsourcing supply chain services. GXO will have an undiluted focus on its strategic priorities and blue-chip customer base, with a standalone equity currency to create long-term value for its stakeholders.

“The new company’s brand identity captures the qualities that make us an industry leader — our ability to deliver faster, leaner, smarter logistics for customers at lower cost, using advanced automation and data science,” said Malcolm Wilson, XPO’s chief executive officer – Europe, who has been named to become CEO of GXO. “I’m looking forward to leading our global team to the many new opportunities in our future.”

In December 2020, XPO announced its intent to spin off the logistics segment of its existing business and create two pure-play industry powerhouses focused separately on transportation and logistics. Post-separation, XPO will remain a global provider of freight transportation, primarily less-than-truckload and truck brokerage, and GXO will be the second largest contract logistics provider in the world. Usage of the new company name, logo and other brand components will become effective upon the completion of the spin-off.