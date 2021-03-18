 

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Doses First Participants in TCOM Study

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 12:05  |  27   |   |   

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) (“Diffusion” or the “Company”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen to areas where it is needed most, today announced that it has dosed the first participants in the Company’s Phase 1 trial of its novel, oxygen enhancing therapeutic, trans sodium crocetinate (“TSC”), utilizing a transcutaneous oxygen monitoring (TCOM) device to evaluate the effects of TSC on peripheral tissue oxygenation.

The TCOM trial is the first in a series of three, short-term studies Diffusion plans to conduct in the United States in 2021. Together, the oxygenation trials, which the Company plans to fund with cash-on-hand, will serve as a prospective exploration of the relationship between the level of TSC exposure (dose) and response (change in oxygenation). The results will be used to inform the next phases of clinical development and commercialization plans.

The TCOM trial is a randomized, double blind, placebo controlled, pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic study of TSC that will enroll up to 30 healthy volunteers. Trial participants will be randomized into one of six subgroups and receive a single intravenous dose of TSC or placebo. Patients receiving TSC will be randomly assigned to receive one of five different doses ranging from 0.5-2.5 mg/kg. All trial participants will receive supplemental oxygen during equivalent monitoring periods before and after TSC is administered while being continuously monitored with transcutaneous oximetry sensors applied to the lower extremity. The primary endpoint will be the change in TCOM readings after TSC administration relative to the participants pre-dose baseline TCOM readings. Diffusion anticipates that the TCOM trial will be completed in 2Q21.

“We anticipate the TCOM trial will provide important information about TSC’s ability to enhance oxygen delivery to tissues,” said Christopher Galloway, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Diffusion. “We are excited to obtain objective evidence of the drug’s exposure-response relationship with oxygenation and eager to incorporate that knowledge into the next phase of our clinical development strategy.”

Near-term Clinical Strategy
In addition to the TCOM trial, the Company plans two additional oxygenation trials as follows:

  • Hypoxia Trial:   This is expected to be a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study which will evaluate the effects of TSC on maximal oxygen consumption, or VO2, and partial pressure of blood oxygen, or PaO2, in normal healthy volunteers subjected to incremental levels of physical exertion while exposed to hypoxic and hypobaric conditions.
  • DLCO Trial: This is expected to be a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study which will evaluate the effects of TSC on the diffusion of carbon monoxide through the lungs, also known as DLCO, in patients with previously diagnosed interstitial lung disease who have a baseline DLCO test result that is abnormal. DLCO will act as a surrogate measure of oxygen transfer efficiency, or uptake, from the alveoli of the lungs, through the plasma, and onto hemoglobin within red blood cells.

Diffusion plans to initiate both of these studies in 3Q21.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Doses First Participants in TCOM Study CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) (“Diffusion” or the “Company”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Tilting Balance Back to America
POET Technologies Reports Significant Progress on Super Photonics Xiamen Joint Venture
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Eldorado Gold Announces Ratification of Amended Investment Agreement by the Hellenic Republic
Digihost Announces Closing of CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement With Institutional ...
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin