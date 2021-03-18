Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Doses First Participants in TCOM Study

The TCOM trial is the first in a series of three, short-term studies Diffusion plans to conduct in the United States in 2021. Together, the oxygenation trials, which the Company plans to fund with cash-on-hand, will serve as a prospective exploration of the relationship between the level of TSC exposure (dose) and response (change in oxygenation). The results will be used to inform the next phases of clinical development and commercialization plans.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) (“Diffusion” or the “Company”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen to areas where it is needed most, today announced that it has dosed the first participants in the Company’s Phase 1 trial of its novel, oxygen enhancing therapeutic, trans sodium crocetinate (“TSC”), utilizing a transcutaneous oxygen monitoring (TCOM) device to evaluate the effects of TSC on peripheral tissue oxygenation.

The TCOM trial is a randomized, double blind, placebo controlled, pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic study of TSC that will enroll up to 30 healthy volunteers. Trial participants will be randomized into one of six subgroups and receive a single intravenous dose of TSC or placebo. Patients receiving TSC will be randomly assigned to receive one of five different doses ranging from 0.5-2.5 mg/kg. All trial participants will receive supplemental oxygen during equivalent monitoring periods before and after TSC is administered while being continuously monitored with transcutaneous oximetry sensors applied to the lower extremity. The primary endpoint will be the change in TCOM readings after TSC administration relative to the participants pre-dose baseline TCOM readings. Diffusion anticipates that the TCOM trial will be completed in 2Q21.

“We anticipate the TCOM trial will provide important information about TSC’s ability to enhance oxygen delivery to tissues,” said Christopher Galloway, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Diffusion. “We are excited to obtain objective evidence of the drug’s exposure-response relationship with oxygenation and eager to incorporate that knowledge into the next phase of our clinical development strategy.”

Near-term Clinical Strategy

In addition to the TCOM trial, the Company plans two additional oxygenation trials as follows:

Hypoxia Trial: This is expected to be a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study which will evaluate the effects of TSC on maximal oxygen consumption, or VO2, and partial pressure of blood oxygen, or PaO2, in normal healthy volunteers subjected to incremental levels of physical exertion while exposed to hypoxic and hypobaric conditions.

DLCO Trial: This is expected to be a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study which will evaluate the effects of TSC on the diffusion of carbon monoxide through the lungs, also known as DLCO, in patients with previously diagnosed interstitial lung disease who have a baseline DLCO test result that is abnormal. DLCO will act as a surrogate measure of oxygen transfer efficiency, or uptake, from the alveoli of the lungs, through the plasma, and onto hemoglobin within red blood cells.

Diffusion plans to initiate both of these studies in 3Q21.