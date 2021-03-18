 

Nuvei Announces US$494 Million Bought Deal Secondary Offering

MONTREAL, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, has announced today that funds managed by Novacap Management Inc. (collectively, “Novacap”), Whiskey Papa Fox Inc., a holding company controlled by Philip Fayer, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer (“Fayer Holdco”), CDP Investissements Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (“CDPQ”) and David Schwartz, our Chief Financial Officer (together the “Selling Shareholders”), and the Company have entered into an agreement with Goldman Sachs Canada Inc., Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets to complete a secondary offering on a bought deal basis (the “Offering”). Under the agreement, the underwriters have agreed to purchase 8,200,000 subordinate voting shares of the Company at a purchase price of US$60.22 per subordinate voting share for total gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholders of approximately US$494 million. Fayer Holdco will also be donating 600,000 subordinate voting shares to a charitable foundation.

The Selling Shareholders have granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time until and including 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering at the offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

In connection with the Offering, the Company will file a prospectus supplement to its short form base shelf prospectus dated December 7, 2020 on March 19, 2021 with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The Offering will also be extended to persons reasonably believed to be Qualified Institutional Buyers in the United States pursuant to the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and corresponding exemptions from registration under state securities laws.

Novacap currently holds 36,789,095 multiple voting shares representing approximately 26.63% of the issued and outstanding shares and approximately 37.99% of the voting power attached to all of the shares. Following the closing of the Offering, Novacap will hold 33,618,577 multiple voting shares, representing approximately 24.29% of the issued and outstanding shares and approximately 37.70% of the voting power attached to all of the shares.

