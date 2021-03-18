 

Aktia the best fund house in Morningstar’s comparison

Aktia Bank Plc
Press release
18 March 2021

Aktia has won first place in all three Fixed Income Fund House categories in Morningstar's Finland Awards 2021.

In terms of fund houses, the five-year risk-adjusted return in three areas is assessed: equities, fixed income and combination funds. This year, Aktia was the winner in all three areas.

“Our success in the Morningstar comparison reflects our long-term work in asset management. Aktia has unique competence in fixed income and equities and we create added value for our customers with our diverse offering. Once again, it is great to be recognised for our work”, says Niina Bergring, Director in charge of Aktia Bank's asset management.

The success of Aktia’s funds and Aktia's excellent asset management benefit all customers from institutional investors to private customers.

Niina Bergring continues: “We are continuously developing our products and competence and the recognition from Morningstar reflects that our chosen path is the right one. Our success is a strong token that our active portfolio management is profitable, which is above all reflected in the development of our customers’ investments.”

Aktia has been recognised for its excellent asset management also internationally: in January, the Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri named portfolio managers Jan Brännback and Janne Lähteemäki as the best portfolio managers in the Nordics. Now the Morningstar award reflects that Aktia’s asset management brings its customers added value in a comprehensive way. The competence is strong in fixed income asset management as well as in equities and the services are continuously developed and diversified.

Aktia’s asset management services have been repeatedly rewarded both in Morningstar’s and in several other actors’ comparisons. Morningstar has awarded Aktia as the best fixed income fund house also in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018. 2019 and 2020. Further, Aktia has been the only Finnish service provider among the top three fixed income fund houses in 2016 and 2017.

Morningstar is a leading hub of independent investment analyses in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. It rewards the best asset managers and best individual funds annually.

Further information:

Niina Bergring, Director in charge of Aktia’s asset management +358 40 822 1514, niina.bergring@aktia.fi  
Katja Korsinkin, Communications Manager, tel. +358 10 247 6294, katja.korsinkin@aktia.fi

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 830 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) 31 December 2020 amounted to EUR 10.4 billion and the balance sheet total was EUR 10.6 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com




