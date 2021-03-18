Rockridge Commences Drilling Program at Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ROCK ) (OTCQB: RRRLF ) (Frankfurt: RR0 ) (“Rockridge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has recently commenced a diamond drilling program at its Knife Lake Copper Project located in Saskatchewan, Canada (the “Knife Lake Project” or “Property”). A minimum of 1,600 metres in 6 to 8 drill holes are planned in the fully funded program. The Knife Lake Project, consisting of 49 claims totaling 32,663 hectares (80,712 acres), is an advanced-stage copper, silver, zinc and cobalt exploration property in Saskatchewan.

Drilling will focus on discovering VMS-style, predominantly copper deposits along newly defined conductors as well as at depth, underneath the Knife Lake deposit. Several targets in the Gilbert Lake North and South targets will be tested which are approx. 5 to 6 km to the west of the deposit. Infill drilling is also planned in the immediate area of the 2019 maiden resource at the deposit area. Downhole geophysics, borehole electromagnetics (BHEM) will be utilized extensively throughout the program.

Knife Lake Project Airborne Geophysical Results:

Highlights