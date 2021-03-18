 

Rockridge Commences Drilling Program at Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ROCK) (OTCQB: RRRLF) (Frankfurt: RR0) (“Rockridge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has recently commenced a diamond drilling program at its Knife Lake Copper Project located in Saskatchewan, Canada (the “Knife Lake Project” or “Property”). A minimum of 1,600 metres in 6 to 8 drill holes are planned in the fully funded program. The Knife Lake Project, consisting of 49 claims totaling 32,663 hectares (80,712 acres), is an advanced-stage copper, silver, zinc and cobalt exploration property in Saskatchewan.

Knife Lake VMS Project Location Map:
https://www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com/_resources/images/Knife-Lake-reg ...

Drilling will focus on discovering VMS-style, predominantly copper deposits along newly defined conductors as well as at depth, underneath the Knife Lake deposit. Several targets in the Gilbert Lake North and South targets will be tested which are approx. 5 to 6 km to the west of the deposit. Infill drilling is also planned in the immediate area of the 2019 maiden resource at the deposit area. Downhole geophysics, borehole electromagnetics (BHEM) will be utilized extensively throughout the program.

Knife Lake Project Airborne Geophysical Results:
http://www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com/_resources/images/Airborne-EM-res ...

Highlights

  • A minimum of 1,600 metres in 6 to 8 drill holes are planned in the fully funded program

  • Drilling will focus on discovering VMS style copper deposits along newly defined conductors as well as at depth, underneath the Knife Lake VMS deposit

  • Gilbert Lake North and South targets with be drill tested and represent new exploratory target areas with very little historical exploration carried out

  • Infill drilling is also planned in the immediate area of the 2019 maiden resource at the deposit

  • Rockridge completed first work program in the last ~20 years in 2019, with highlight results including 2.03% Cu, 9.88 g/t Ag, 0.19 g/t Au, 0.36% Zn, and 0.01% Co (2.42% CuEq) over 37.6m beginning at 11.2m in hole KF19003

  • Deposit is thought to be a remobilized portion of a “primary” VMS deposit; most of the historical work has consisted of shallow drilling at the deposit area with little regional work carried out and limited deeper drilling below the deposit

  • Over 300 holes provided data for first NI 43-101 resource estimate of the shallow Knife Lake deposit

  • Knife Lake NI 43-101 resource estimate provides excellent anchor for Project: Ind. resources: 3.8 MT at 1.02% Cu Eq. Or 3.8 MT at 0.83% Cu, 3.7 g/t Ag, 0.097 g/t Au, 82 ppm Co,1740.7 ppm Zn. Inf. resources: 7.9 MT at 0.67% Cu Eq. Or 7.9 MT at 0.53% Cu, 2.4 g/t Ag, 0.084 g/t Au, 53.1 ppm Co, 1454.9 ppm Zn.
