Gain Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock

BETHESDA, Md., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (“Gain”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,636,364 shares of its common stock at a price of $11.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on March 18, 2021 under the symbol “GANX.” The offering is expected to close on March 22, 2021 subject to customary closing conditions. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 545,454 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained for free from the offices of BTIG, LLC, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 65 East 55th Street, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (212) 593-7555 or by email at EquityCapitalMarkets@btig.com; Oppenheimer & Co. Inc, by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc, Attn: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com; or National Securities Corporation, by National Securities Corporation, Attn: Adrian Adderley, 200 Vesey Street, 25th Floor, New York, New York 10281, by telephone at (561) 981-1074, or by email at prospectusrequest@nationalsecurities.com. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

The registration statement relating to this offering has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx target identification platform. By identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never before been targeted, Gain is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. In July 2020, Gain Therapeutics, Inc. completed a share exchange with Gain Therapeutics, SA, a Swiss corporation, whereby GT Gain Therapeutics SA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

