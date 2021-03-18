 

Nokia supports 5G for AT&T customers with five-year C-Band deal

Nokia supports 5G for AT&T customers with five-year C-Band deal

  • AT&T will deploy Nokia’s C-Band portfolio to boost network capacity and to support both indoor and outdoor 5G coverage.
  • Deal features Nokia’s massive MIMO antenna solutions, macro remote radio heads and next generation AirScale baseband equipment
  • AT&T will begin deploying the first phase of C-Band spectrum towards the latter part of 2021, as it becomes available

             
18 March 2021

Dallas, Texas – Nokia today announced it has signed a five-year deal with AT&T to deploy the mobile operator’s C-Band network in parts of the U.S. By deploying 5G in C-Band spectrum with Nokia, AT&T will be able to better provide cutting-edge 5G services with the right mix of coverage and capacity.

The first phase of the C-Band auction opened up 280 MHz of spectrum with 100 MHz of spectrum available for 5G deployments by the end of this year. Nokia’s C-Band portfolio includes support for both 5G standalone (SA) networks and non-standalone (NSA) networks, cloud-based implementations and Open RAN products, providing AT&T with flexibility for its 5G deployment. Nokia’s C-Band RAN technology will interwork with existing Nokia LTE RAN equipment deployed by AT&T for a powerful user experience. 

‘Mid-band’ C-Band spectrum provides a good balance of both capacity and coverage, while also allowing rapid 5G rollout and fast introduction of services which is vital in all markets.

Igal Elbaz, Senior Vice President of Wireless and Access Technology AT&T said: “AT&T is committed to bringing the power of 5G to businesses and communities across the nation, and our C-Band deployments with Nokia will help add 5G capacity where it’s needed. Nokia has been our trusted collaborator for more than 20 years as we’ve rolled out each generation of wireless technology, and its C-Band portfolio brings the right capabilities to help enable AT&T to deliver an exciting and powerful 5G experience that our subscribers have come to expect from us.”

Ed Cholerton, President of Nokia North America, said: “Nokia is ready to support the launch of 5G services into this valuable new spectrum on our customers’ timelines by leveraging our powerful portfolio of C-Band solutions and by being the first to demonstrate a live C-Band network in the U.S. in 2020. Our flexible and comprehensive portfolio will enable AT&T to enhance its 5G services in areas across the nation.”

Resources:

About Nokia
We create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com

 




