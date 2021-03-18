AAON Presenting at Sidoti Virtual Conference

TULSA, Okla., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) today announced that Gary Fields, President and CEO and Scott Asbjornson, Vice President and CFO will participate in the upcoming Sidoti & Co. Virtual Conference held on March 24th-25th.



At the conference, AAON will give a virtual presentation on Thursday, March 25th at 12:15 - 12:45 PM (ET), which can be accessed by anyone at the following link: