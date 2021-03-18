Trevena, Inc. Appoints Marvin H. Johnson, Jr. to Board of Directors

“It is a pleasure to welcome Marvin to the Trevena Board. His extensive commercial and operational experience, spanning a wide array of therapeutic areas, will be immensely valuable to Trevena as we execute on the successful launch of OLINVYK and advance our CNS pipeline,” said Carrie Bourdow, President and Chief Executive Officer at Trevena, Inc.

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN) , a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Marvin H. Johnson, Jr. has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, and will stand for election at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

“Trevena is at an exciting point in its growth, with its first approved product now launched and a diverse lineup of pipeline assets that span the CNS disease spectrum,” said Mr. Johnson. “I am thrilled to be joining Trevena at this pivotal time.”

Mr. Johnson brings more than 30 years of strategic and commercial experience in the pharmaceutical industry to Trevena. During his tenure at Merck & Co., Mr. Johnson held numerous senior leadership roles within the U.S. and global commercial organization across multiple therapeutic categories, including Acute Care, Neurology, Respiratory, Cardiovascular, and Pain Management. Most recently, Mr. Johnson was the Chief Learning Officer for Merck’s Global Learning and Development department.

In conjunction with Mr. Johnson’s appointment, the Company today announced that Maxine Gowen, Ph.D., and Julie H. McHugh will be retiring from the Trevena Board of Directors and will not be standing for election at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Dr. Gowen was the founding CEO of Trevena and served as its President and Chief Executive Officer from 2007 until October 2018, after which she continued to serve as a member of the Board of Directors. Ms. McHugh has served on the Company’s Board of Directors since 2014 following its initial public offering and was recently Chair of the Company’s Nomination and Governance Committee.

“Max and Julie have provided invaluable expertise throughout their tenure and helped shape Trevena’s inception and growth as a public company,” said Leon O. Moulder, Jr., Chairman of the Trevena Board of Directors. “I would like to thank Max and Julie for their many contributions to Trevena.”