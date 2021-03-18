 

Trevena, Inc. Appoints Marvin H. Johnson, Jr. to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 12:00  |  23   |   |   

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Marvin H. Johnson, Jr. has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, and will stand for election at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Marvin to the Trevena Board. His extensive commercial and operational experience, spanning a wide array of therapeutic areas, will be immensely valuable to Trevena as we execute on the successful launch of OLINVYK and advance our CNS pipeline,” said Carrie Bourdow, President and Chief Executive Officer at Trevena, Inc.

“Trevena is at an exciting point in its growth, with its first approved product now launched and a diverse lineup of pipeline assets that span the CNS disease spectrum,” said Mr. Johnson. “I am thrilled to be joining Trevena at this pivotal time.”

Mr. Johnson brings more than 30 years of strategic and commercial experience in the pharmaceutical industry to Trevena. During his tenure at Merck & Co., Mr. Johnson held numerous senior leadership roles within the U.S. and global commercial organization across multiple therapeutic categories, including Acute Care, Neurology, Respiratory, Cardiovascular, and Pain Management. Most recently, Mr. Johnson was the Chief Learning Officer for Merck’s Global Learning and Development department.

In conjunction with Mr. Johnson’s appointment, the Company today announced that Maxine Gowen, Ph.D., and Julie H. McHugh will be retiring from the Trevena Board of Directors and will not be standing for election at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Dr. Gowen was the founding CEO of Trevena and served as its President and Chief Executive Officer from 2007 until October 2018, after which she continued to serve as a member of the Board of Directors. Ms. McHugh has served on the Company’s Board of Directors since 2014 following its initial public offering and was recently Chair of the Company’s Nomination and Governance Committee.

“Max and Julie have provided invaluable expertise throughout their tenure and helped shape Trevena’s inception and growth as a public company,” said Leon O. Moulder, Jr., Chairman of the Trevena Board of Directors. “I would like to thank Max and Julie for their many contributions to Trevena.”  

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trevena, Inc. Appoints Marvin H. Johnson, Jr. to Board of Directors CHESTERBROOK, Pa., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Tilting Balance Back to America
POET Technologies Reports Significant Progress on Super Photonics Xiamen Joint Venture
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Eldorado Gold Announces Ratification of Amended Investment Agreement by the Hellenic Republic
Digihost Announces Closing of CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement With Institutional ...
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Trevena, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
05.03.21
Trevena to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 9, 2021
01.03.21
Trevena, Inc. to Participate in March Virtual Investor Conferences
22.02.21
Trevena, Inc. to Present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
2.302
+++ Trevena +++ Revolution in der Schmerztherapie?