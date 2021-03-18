 

Whitestone Signs Over 9,800 Square Feet of Significant Leases, Increasing NOI by 31% at Las Colinas Village in Irving, TX

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 12:00  |  25   |   |   

Signings Underscore the Recovery Strength of the DFW Market

HOUSTON, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT is pleased to announce leasing signings at its Las Colinas Village property in the super-hot Dallas-Fort Worth market.

The signings increase property level occupancy by 9.4%, Dallas portfolio occupancy by 1.5%, and Dallas portfolio NOI by 5.4%.

As the recovery takes a stronger foothold in the broader economy, the Dallas-Fort Worth market has continued its pre-pandemic leadership place among high growth cities despite COVID. A recent Wall Street Journal article, “While Most U.S. Workers Stay Home, It’s Back to the Office for Many in Dallas” highlights the return-to-work rate for offices nationwide and “the Dallas-Fort Worth region has led the country since the start of the pandemic.”

This strength of the market is being witnessed at Whitestone’s properties as well. Las Colinas Village was purchased in December of 2019 -- a few months before the pandemic struck, due to its investment characteristics that fit Whitestone’s unique business model; its enviable location in a high-growth market; its close proximity to significant employers; and its significant value-add upside that include a pad site development opportunity, occupancy lease-up potential, and built-in rent escalators.

Las Colinas Village is near one of the largest corporate parks in the country, which hosts the corporate headquarters of Fortune 500 companies ExxonMobil, Fluor, Kimberly-Clark, CMC Commercial Metals, and Celanese. The area continues to see business expansion, highlighted by the October, 2019 expansion of Microsoft’s regional hub.

Whitestone Chairman and CEO Jim Mastandrea commented, “We are pleased to announce these signings at Las Colinas Village. We often say, ‘DRIVING TRAFFIC DRIVING VALUE,’ and when we purchased the property, we knew one of the value-add components to Las Colinas Village was crafting the right tenant mix and improving the quality of revenue for our shareholders. The additions of such locally well-known and respected tenants like CityVet and 9Round will be significant foot traffic drivers going forward now that people are get back into the surrounding offices again.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Whitestone Signs Over 9,800 Square Feet of Significant Leases, Increasing NOI by 31% at Las Colinas Village in Irving, TX Signings Underscore the Recovery Strength of the DFW MarketHOUSTON, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Whitestone REIT is pleased to announce leasing signings at its Las Colinas Village property in the super-hot Dallas-Fort Worth market. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Tilting Balance Back to America
POET Technologies Reports Significant Progress on Super Photonics Xiamen Joint Venture
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Eldorado Gold Announces Ratification of Amended Investment Agreement by the Hellenic Republic
Digihost Announces Closing of CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement With Institutional ...
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Whitestone REIT to Participate in M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference
02.03.21
Whitestone Improves Tenant Mix, Increases Occupancy by 3.5%, and Increases NOI by 6.3% at Its Fountain Hills Plaza Property in AZ; Adds AutoZone to its High Quality, E-Commerce Resistant Tenant Base
24.02.21
Whitestone REIT Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results & Provides COVID-19 Update