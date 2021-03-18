 

Rockwell Medical, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial and Operating Results on March 31, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 12:00  |  26   |   |   

WIXOM, Mich., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of iron deficiency and anemia management and improving outcomes for patients around the world, today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020, and recent operational highlights.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 383-7438 (local) or (678) 894-3975 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 6154055. A live webcast of the call will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, https://ir.rockwellmed.com/. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the event and will be available for 30 days.

To submit questions in advance, please email your questions to invest@rockwellmed.com.

About Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU

Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU are the only FDA-approved therapies in the U.S. indicated to replace iron and maintain hemoglobin in hemodialysis patients during each dialysis treatment. Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU have a unique and differentiated mechanism of action, which has the potential to benefit patients and health care economics. Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU represent a potential innovative medical advancement in hemodialysis patient iron management – with the potential to become the future standard of care.

Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU both deliver approximately 5-7 mg iron with every hemodialysis treatment to replace the ongoing losses to maintain hemoglobin without increasing iron stores. Both formulations donate iron immediately and completely to transferrin (carrier of iron in the body), which is then transported to the bone marrow to be incorporated into hemoglobin. Because of this unique mechanism of action, there is no increase in ferritin (a measure of stored iron). Triferic and Triferic AVNU address a significant medical need in treating functional iron deficiency in end-stage kidney disease patients.

04.03.21
Rockwell Medical, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

10.07.20
RMTI Marktcap 140 M$ PDUFA am 28.03.2020