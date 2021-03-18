Rockwell Medical, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial and Operating Results on March 31, 2021

WIXOM, Mich., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of iron deficiency and anemia management and improving outcomes for patients around the world, today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020, and recent operational highlights.



To access the conference call, please dial (877) 383-7438 (local) or (678) 894-3975 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 6154055. A live webcast of the call will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, https://ir.rockwellmed.com/. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the event and will be available for 30 days.