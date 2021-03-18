Update on Permitting, Engineering & Exploration of the Premier Gold Project

Mr. White, President and CEO of Ascot commented, “In April 2020, Ascot announced a CAD $147 million initial capital estimate for the mine development, project construction and refurbishment of the project site. Since this date we have progressed the basic and pre-construction engineering studies and received proposals for construction and equipment from third party vendors. These proposals reflect more up-to-date studies and current market conditions for construction materials, shipping, indirect costs the latest health and safety protocols. After these latest updates the project still remains a low capital cost project.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“ Ascot ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to provide the following update on the progress of pre-construction engineering, permitting and exploration for the Premier Gold Project (“ PGP ”).

The Company previously announced its decision to proceed with the fabrication of the Ball and SAG mills targeting delivery to site by the end of June or early July 2021. During the Basic Engineering studies, the team focused on reducing operating risk by upgrading components of the grinding area and associated electrical requirements. In addition, cost inflation related to steel prices and indirect costs also increased our initial capital estimate. This has resulted in a revised estimate for the initial capital which is approximately 20% higher or a total of CAD $176 million. The 2020 April Feasibility Study highlighted a CAD $341 million after-tax NPV and an after-tax IRR of 51% at US$1,400 per ounce of gold, and an estimated CAD $546 million after-tax NPV and an after-tax IRR of 73% at current gold prices, at US$1,740 per ounce.

At the end of January, the Company submitted its permitting amendment application to the British Columbia regulators. Subsequent to the submission of the permit amendment application, the Company has received and responded to screening comments from both Nis g a’a Nation and the various regulatory bodies from the Government of British Columbia. Following the completion of the screening phase the Company expects to proceed to the next phase of the permitting process by the end of March.

Ascot is in the process of planning the construction early works, which involves preparing the cranes for the mill building and demolition of old piping and cabling. This prepares the mill facility to receive the Ball and Sag Mill components. In addition, management is progressing into detailed engineering to support the construction of the project. A number of contractor bids have been received and the Company is engaged in simultaneous discussions for procurement and construction management.