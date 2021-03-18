DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Dividend/Share Buyback Wacker Neuson SE: Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose dividend payout of EUR 0.60 per share; share buyback program with a volume of up to 3.5 percent of share capital approved 18-March-2021 / 12:21 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wacker Neuson SE: Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose dividend payout of EUR 0.60 per share; share buyback program with a volume of up to 3.5 percent of share capital approved

Munich, March 18, 2021 - The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Wacker Neuson SE

("Company") have today agreed to propose a dividend payout in the amount of EUR 0.60 per share for fiscal 2020 to the Annual General Meeting on May 26, 2021. In the previous year, shareholders resolved to suspend the dividend payout and the net profit was carried forward onto new account. In light of the unpredictability surrounding the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic, this measure was aimed at strengthening the financial position and resilience of the Group. Today's dividend proposal aligns with the original proposal from the previous year and is markedly higher than current market expectations.

Furthermore, the Executive Board today resolved, with the consent of the supervisory board, to launch a share buyback program using the authorization granted by the Company's annual general meeting on May 30, 2017 ("Share Buyback Program 2021"). Within the framework of the Share Buyback Program 2021, up to a total of 2,454,900 shares (corresponding to up to 3.5 percent of the Company's share capital) may be repurchased from April 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022 at a total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of a maximum of EUR 53 million.

The Company is permitted to utilize the repurchased shares for all purposes set out in the authorization granted on May 30, 2017. The treasury shares will be primarily used by way of consideration in connection with the acquisition of companies or to implement participation programs for Group employees and Executive Board members.

The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the Safe Harbor Rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated April 16, 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated March 8, 2016.

The Company will announce further details separately prior to the commencement of the Share Buyback Program 2021. Wacker Neuson SE reserves the right to modify, suspend or end the share buyback program at any time.



Contact:

Wacker Neuson SE

Christopher Helmreich

Head of Investor Relations

Preussenstrasse 41

80809 Munich, Germany

Tel. +49-(0)89-35402-427

christopher.helmreich@wackerneuson.com

www.wackerneusongroup.com

18-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Wacker Neuson SE Preußenstr. 41 80809 München Germany Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 0 Fax: +49 (0)89 354 02 - 298 E-mail: ir@wackerneuson.com Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com ISIN: DE000WACK012 WKN: WACK01 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1176645

End of Announcement DGAP News Service