 

LETTER OF THE CEO TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 12:18  |  52   |   |   

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

To Our Shareholders,

This is the first time that we, Seedo's new management and board, are addressing you, our shareholders, bringing with us a message of change and renewal. This letter accompanies the first financial reports submitted in the past year and we are happy to announce that the company is being back listed to the OTCQB (ticker: SEDO). The company's activity was re-defined to be operating in the Agrotech field, focusing as first stage on the lucrative, over-$1-billion market of growing saffron in an automated and controlled way via our wholly owned Israeli-based subsidiary, Saffron Tech Ltd. 

As the new Director and CEO, it is important for me to convey a clear, transparent, message on the processes the company has gone through in the past months pointing at new possibilities and horizons.  

In July 2020, a new management and board of directors was appointed to the company. Since then, we have worked diligently to close past issues and open a new page for the company by building a strong basis and working in parallel on all fronts: R&D, IP, Marketing, Financing, and more.

We would like to present you with a short summary of the actions taken:

  • August 2020: R&D Agreements with Rokeha and Volcani Canter: IP Sharing Agreement with Rokeha for integrating the two companies' technologies to create an ecosystem for automatic and indoor-controlled cultivation of saffron; A Services Agreement with Volcani Center, which is Israel’s largest institution specializing in agricultural research and among the best known in the world.
  • September 2020: Appointment of Mr. Zvi Or-Bach to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board. Mr. Or-Bach is a world-renowned expert and holder of over 200 patents with over 40 years' experience in leading organizations to success.
  • November 2020: Filing a Provisional Patent Application with the US Patent Office to document the company's IP and protect it.
  • February 2021: Closing a successful crowdfunding round with over $1.6 million raised from over 700 investors substantially surpassing the initial target. The investors provided a definite vote of confidence and the funds are to be used to realize the company's strategy and business plan.
  • ﻿Yarden Gerbi, first ever Israel’s world champion in Judo, Gold medalist and Olympic bronze medalist, appointed Director of Business Development and Presenter. ﻿
  • February 2021: Chef Avi Levy, renowned chef & winner of Master Chef TV contest joins the company as investor and ambassador.

A Special Thank You

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LETTER OF THE CEO TO THE SHAREHOLDERS TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - To Our Shareholders, This is the first time that we, Seedo's new management and board, are addressing you, our shareholders, bringing with us a message of change and renewal. This …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Tilting Balance Back to America
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Eldorado Gold Announces Ratification of Amended Investment Agreement by the Hellenic Republic
Digihost Announces Closing of CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement With Institutional ...
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
SAFFRON TECH POISED TO ACCELERATE PROOF OF CONCEPT PROCESS WITH VOLCANI CENTER
25.02.21
Chef Avi Levy, Renowned Chef & Winner of Master Chef Israel Joins Saffron Tech, A Subsidiary of Seedo Corp. (OTC: SEDO), as Investor and Ambassador
16.02.21
Saffron Tech Ltd, A Subsidiary of Seedo Corp. (OTC: SEDO), Closes Successful Crowdfunding Round With over $1.6 Million Raised from over 700 investors