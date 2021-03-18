LETTER OF THE CEO TO THE SHAREHOLDERS
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
To Our Shareholders,
This is the first time that we, Seedo's new management and board, are addressing you, our shareholders, bringing with us a message of change and renewal. This letter accompanies the first financial reports submitted in the past year and we are happy to announce that the company is being back listed to the OTCQB (ticker: SEDO). The company's activity was re-defined to be operating in the Agrotech field, focusing as first stage on the lucrative, over-$1-billion market of growing saffron in an automated and controlled way via our wholly owned Israeli-based subsidiary, Saffron Tech Ltd.
As the new Director and CEO, it is important for me to convey a clear, transparent, message on the processes the company has gone through in the past months pointing at new possibilities and horizons.
In July 2020, a new management and board of directors was appointed to the company. Since then, we have worked diligently to close past issues and open a new page for the company by building a strong basis and working in parallel on all fronts: R&D, IP, Marketing, Financing, and more.
We would like to present you with a short summary of the actions taken:
- August 2020: R&D Agreements with Rokeha and Volcani Canter: IP Sharing Agreement with Rokeha for integrating the two companies' technologies to create an ecosystem for automatic and indoor-controlled cultivation of saffron; A Services Agreement with Volcani Center, which is Israel’s largest institution specializing in agricultural research and among the best known in the world.
- September 2020: Appointment of Mr. Zvi Or-Bach to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board. Mr. Or-Bach is a world-renowned expert and holder of over 200 patents with over 40 years' experience in leading organizations to success.
- November 2020: Filing a Provisional Patent Application with the US Patent Office to document the company's IP and protect it.
- February 2021: Closing a successful crowdfunding round with over $1.6 million raised from over 700 investors substantially surpassing the initial target. The investors provided a definite vote of confidence and the funds are to be used to realize the company's strategy and business plan.
- Yarden Gerbi, first ever Israel’s world champion in Judo, Gold medalist and Olympic bronze medalist, appointed Director of Business Development and Presenter.
- February 2021: Chef Avi Levy, renowned chef & winner of Master Chef TV contest joins the company as investor and ambassador.
A Special Thank You
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare