LETTER OF THE CEO TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

To Our Shareholders,

This is the first time that we, Seedo's new management and board, are addressing you, our shareholders, bringing with us a message of change and renewal. This letter accompanies the first financial reports submitted in the past year and we are happy to announce that the company is being back listed to the OTCQB (ticker: SEDO). The company's activity was re-defined to be operating in the Agrotech field, focusing as first stage on the lucrative, over-$1-billion market of growing saffron in an automated and controlled way via our wholly owned Israeli-based subsidiary, Saffron Tech Ltd.

As the new Director and CEO, it is important for me to convey a clear, transparent, message on the processes the company has gone through in the past months pointing at new possibilities and horizons.