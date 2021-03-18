 

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr Kathleen Metters as Independent Director

SINGAPORE, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN), a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced the appointment of Kathleen M. Metters, PhD, as an independent director. Dr Metters has more than 30 years’ experience in the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of chronic diseases, including autoimmune diseases. Dr Metters is a member of several boards, including Hemoshear Therapeutics LLC and Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS). Most recently, she was Chief Executive Officer and President of Lycera Corp, where she spearheaded a robust pipeline of proprietary and partnered immune modulator programs.

Kathleen spent over 20 years at Merck & Co where she held a number of leadership positions, including Senior Vice President and Head of Worldwide Basic Research, with oversight of all the company’s global research projects, and Senior Vice President, External Discovery and Preclinical Sciences. She was also Chair of the Respiratory Worldwide Business Strategy Team, reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer. Dr Metters holds a BSc in Biochemistry from the University of Manchester Institute for Science and Technology, and a PhD from Imperial College of Science and Technology in London.

Damien Lim, representative of BV Healthcare II Pte Ltd, has transitioned off the board with effect from March 18, 2021, after serving for 10 years.

Andrew Howden, Chairman, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, said, “We are pleased to welcome Dr Metters to ASLAN’s board of directors and look forward to working with her. Kathleen is an accomplished industry leader who brings extensive scientific acumen and global development expertise in immunology. Her insight and experience, combined with that of Dr Neil Graham who recently joined the board, will provide valuable guidance to the management team as ASLAN advances its clinical programs and its pivot to the US. On behalf of the board, I would like to extend our appreciation to Damien Lim for his significant contributions to the growth of the company over the past decade.”

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN) is a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. Led by a senior management team with extensive experience in global development and commercialisation, ASLAN has a clinical portfolio comprised of a first-in-class monoclonal therapy, ASLAN004, that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications, and ASLAN003, which it plans to develop for autoimmune disease. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com.


Disclaimer

